Huge Adidas sale at Amazon right now — 5 deals I’d buy starting at $25

Deals
By Dan Bracaglia
published

From fresh kicks to fly headgear

Adidas spring Amazon sale
(Image credit: Adidas)
Jump to:

Amazon's spring Adidas sale continues to hum along, with no shortage of fresh gear on sale, whether you're after a new pair of sneakers, some fashionable flip flops or protection from the sun. Here are my five favorite Adidas Amazon deals to snag before they're gone.

With the weather warming up, grab a pair of Adidas Comfort Flip Flops for just $25. Or, if you tend to run chilly, this classic Adidas Fleece Hoodie is marked down to $35.e More deals below! 

Adidas spring Amazon sale: quick Links

Adidas spring Amazon sale

Adidas Comfort Flip Flop Slides (men's): was $32 now $25

Adidas Comfort Flip Flop Slides (men's): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fadidas-Comfort-Victory-White-Fusion%2Fdp%2FB09Y2HDFYB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $32 now $25
With summer just a few months away, now is a great time to save big on the best warm-weather gear, including this comfy and cool-looking pair of flip-flops, which are available on sale in quite an array of styles. 

View Deal
Adidas Victory 4 Bucket Hat: was $34 now $25

Adidas Victory 4 Bucket Hat: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fadidas-Victory-Bucket-White-Large-X-Large%2Fdp%2FB091DXMWZV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $34 now $25
With 90's nostalgia in full swing, few pieces of headgear carry more cache than the classic bucket hat. But, beyond just looking cool, the Victory 4 Bucket pulls double-duty, providing ample protection from the sun. 

View Deal
Adidas Essential Fleece Hoodie (men's): was $50 now $34

Adidas Essential Fleece Hoodie (men's): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fadidas-Standard-Essentials-Fleece-Hoodie%2Fdp%2FB08MHSG7CT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $50 now $34
Admittedly, I'm a bit obsessed with super-comfy, minimally-branded hoodies and the Adidas Essential Fleece is the first deal that piqued my interest when I began my research. With 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon and 2.1K+ reviews, it's no doubt a crowd-pleaser. 

View Deal
Adidas Avery Running Shoe (unisex): was $56 now $46

Adidas Avery Running Shoe (unisex): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fadidas-Unisex-Avery-Running-Black%2Fdp%2FB09VCMH7K5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $56 now $46
These unisex running shoes are not only a bargain at just under $50 they also look fly as heck. More importantly, though, this entry-level sneaker has a reputation for comfort and longevity. 

View Deal
Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 Alphaskin Running Shoe (women's): was $80 now $49

Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 Alphaskin Running Shoe (women's): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fadidas-Grand-Sneaker-Shadow-Metallic%2Fdp%2FB0CCQ4BZ26%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $80 now $49
We're huge fans of the Adidas Ultraboost collection — the Ultraboost Light is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-running-shoes#section-best-adidas-running-shoe" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best running shoes on the market — and $49 for the Alphaskin is a seriously solid deal. More old-school and frankly much cuter looking than some of the other Ultraboost options, these are marked down in a wide range of sizes. 

View Deal

Looking for more awesome deals on fly gear? We'e got you covered. In addition to Adidas, Nike also has a huge sale going on right now, and so does Under Armour

Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 