Sweat in style with my favorite under $100 deals during Nike’s spring sale

True story: I’m in the market for a new pair of cross-training shoes, which is how I originally found myself perusing the sale section of Nike’s website. Lo and behold, there are 5,000-plus products sporting discounts now through March 30, and a decent chunk happens to include sneakers. Still, I quickly realized the apparel and accessories sections had just as many decent deals to offer.

And so began my search to uncover the very best deals during Nike’s spring event, where socks, shirts, shorts, and more are all up to 50% off. Not to mention, some sale items can even be combined with an additional 20% off via coupon code "SPRING". Read on for the five finds I recommend buying—all of which won't run you more than $100—plus the $71, editor-approved sneakers I may end up copping for myself.

Best Nike Spring Sale Deals

Nike Peak Kids' Swish Beanie: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/peak-kids-swoosh-beanie-BKfQGc/FB6492-367" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $24 now $12 @ Nike

A bright teal hat to keep little ears warm (or just small heads), this child-size beanie is a whopping 45% off during Nike's spring sale. Made with woven fibers from plastic water bottles, it is thick, warm, and topped with a metal "swish" logo. One reviewer raves it's "a top-notch beanie," and another attests, "My four-year-old loved this when he usually takes other hats off immediately."

Nike Everyday Plush Cushioned Tie-Dye Crew Socks: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/everyday-plus-cushioned-tie-dye-crew-socks-2-pairs-cs7hcq/DM3407-911" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $22 now $18 @ Nike

The discount may be the smallest on this list, but two pairs of highly-rated Nike socks under $20 is a price tag that's imply too good to pass up. These tie-dyed socks combine a playful pattern in subtle colors with compression that makes them equally great for leisurely strolls, running errands, or completing a workout.

Nike Zenvy Women’s High-Waisted 8-Inch Biker Shorts: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/zenvy-womens-gentle-support-high-waisted-8-biker-shorts-QjCJnL/DQ6003-491" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $60 now $29 @ Nike

Buttery soft, the Zenvy shorts are made with Nike's InfinaSoft fabric, known for being stretchy yet form-fitting, opaque, and durable enough to endure many machine washes (and dry quickly, too). A back pocket keeps the material from feeling too heavy and is roomy enough to hold a phone, keys, and credit card all at once. Reviewers have happily worn them for cycling classes, yoga, gym visits, and more. However, a few buyers do note that this particular style features an unfinished hem. Use coupon "SPRING" to get this price.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/sportswear-club-fleece-mens-crew-TWcqLw/BV2662-072" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $60 now $31 @ Nike

It's rare for a deal this good to offer up nearly every unisex size option, but this everyday, brushed-back fleece crewneck fits the bill. The cozy yet lightweight fit means you can adorn it during every season and in between. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if it becomes a staple in your closet rotation. Use coupon "SPRING" to get this price.

Nike Pegasus 40 Running Shoes: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/pegasus-40-mens-road-running-shoes-extra-wide-zD8H1c/DV3853-005" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $130 now $62 @ Nike

Pegasus has been a part of Nike's running line-up for what feels like forever, which is why our review of its 40th iteration concludes it's "a reliable workhorse for beginners and marathon runners alike." Only six color combinations are currently 40% off, while all the other options are either 30 or 20% off, and a couple are still full-price. Use coupon "SPRING" to get this price.

Nike Metcon 9 Men’s Workout Shoes: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/metcon-9-team-mens-workout-shoes-Tc42zx/DZ2617-101" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $150 now $71 @ Nike

The Nike Metcon 9 are our top choice for the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/the-best-cross-training-shoes-for-gym-workouts" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="nike.com"">best cross training shoes and a personal favorite of our senior fitness writer. They're sturdy, offer a wide toe box, and provide great stability and comfort. Right now, a few sizes and colors on sale for just $71. The <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/metcon-9-womens-workout-shoes-xMlsHx/DZ2537-200" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Women's Metcon 9 are also included and start at $79. Use coupon "SPRING" to get this price.

