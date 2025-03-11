How to clean sports headphones after a workout: a step-by-step guide

Headphones are no different than your body, your home appliances or your cat’s litter box. They all require a thorough cleaning after excessive use. And if you’re an active exerciser that relies on an engaging soundtrack to kickstart your workouts, it’s very important to learn how to clean sports headphones.

Plus, if you've invested in some of the best workout headphones, you want to keep them in good shape to avoid signs of wear and tear. Not sure where to begin? What cleaning supplies are needed? How to avoid common mistakes? What if you own sports earbuds instead of sports headphones?

That last question is vital, too, since earbuds don't just touch the area around your ear, but they actually poke into your ear itself. So if they're dirty or have specific bacterial, you could be in with a chance of infection.

So, take a gulp of your favorite workout recovery drink and breathe easy. We got you covered. Here is a full-length guide on how to clean sports headphones properly.

What you need to clean sports headphones and earbuds

Your tech products go everywhere you do, and they can quickly get dirty or unhygienic, especially devices you use while exercising, like your headphones. It's important give them a freshen up from time to time, which is why even the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) put together a guide to cleaning your phone.

When it comes to headphones and earbuds, several items are required. Some are essential, others are optional. In any case, it doesn’t hurt having all these products stored somewhere around the house. I recommend placing everything in a large zip lock bag and stored underneath your kitchen or bathroom sink.

Bear in mind that certain cleaning solutions can damage fabrics (e.g., leather, suede), so read the labels and use precaution. Here is a list of what to keep on hand:

A cup of water mixed with mild hand soap (1/4 teaspoon)

Cotton swabs (aka Q-tips)

Gloves

Microfiber cloth

Rubbing alcohol/alcohol wipes

Soft-bristled brush

Towel

Tweezers

A step-by-step guide on how to clean sports headphones

A study performed by the Navy Medical Research Institute in Bethesda, Maryland discovered that headphones used by airlines had 11 times more bacteria after being worn for one hour. Just imagine how filthy your sports headphones are. Take better care of your ears and wireless cans with these basic cleaning tips.

1. Remove the ear cushions (Image: © Alex Bracetti) The first step is to uninstall the ear cushions. Washing them while they are still locked in can trap moisture in the ear cups and cause water damage, which isn’t covered on the limited warranties offered by most audio brands. Be careful not to break any mechanisms that keep the ear cushions in their set positions.

2. Cleanse ear cushions with a cleaning solution (Image: © Alex Bracetti) Are your ear cushions made from PU (polyurethane) leather or another fabric? Some cleaning products feature harsh chemicals that can damage the material your ear cushions are made from. PU leather is one of them and must be hand washed using a damp cloth and soapy water. Some flexible fabrics can be machine washed using warm soapy water. Let the cushions dry for 5-6 hours before placing back on. Read your headphones instruction manual or visit the model’s product page on the company website to confirm materials and best care practices.

3. Wipe down the head band and other exterior components (Image: © Alex Bracetti) Sweat can stick to all headphone parts and form a moist environment that bacteria thrive on. Also, leaving your headphones on dirty surfaces will expose them to germs. Make sure to wipe down the plastic and metal components of your headphones after spraying them with a premixed cleaning solution or rubbing alcohol.

4. Gently treat the mesh (Image: © Alex Bracetti) Dirt and sweat can find its way through headphone mesh. Use a soft-bristled brush to gently sweep off debris. If there is serious buildup, lightly dampen a Q-tip with some rubbing alcohol and wipe the mesh carefully. Allow the material to dry before assemblage.

5. Show the carrying case some TLC (Image: © Alex Bracetti) Whether it’s an aluminum, hard plastic or leather carrying case, use a slightly dampened fiber cloth with soap solution on the exterior. Do the same for the inside. Drop some rubbing alcohol on a Q-tip and use it on hard-to-reach corners. Lastly, leave a silica gel pack in the case, so it absorbs lingering moisture.

A step-by-step guide on how to clean sports earbuds

There’s very little evidence linking wireless earbuds to major health issues. An article published in the Journal of Otorhinolaryngology considers "predisposing factors" such as the "use of in-the-ear headphones" to cause inflammation of the ear canal.

Remember this when your ear tips are clogged with wax. Follow these simple steps to safely clean your sports earbuds. It's also worth including the buds' charging case in your regular cleaning schedule.

1. Remove, clean, and dry your ear tips (Image: © Alex Bracetti) Most sporty earbuds come with multiple sets of silicone tips in different sizes. Some might even carry foam tips, which provide a better fit, noise isolation, and sweat absorption. Nonetheless, every type of ear bud must be thoroughly cleaned. Start by removing and soaking the tips in warm, soapy water for 30 minutes. Then use a microfiber cloth to remove or wipe off any dirt.

2. Clean the outside of the earbuds (Image: © Alex Bracetti) Wipe the entire exterior of your earbuds with a microfiber cloth that has rubbing alcohol or soapy solution on it.

3. Swab the mesh grilles (Image: © Alex Bracetti) The mesh grilles on your buds draw a lot of gunk. Wet a cotton swab with rubbing alcohol and gently wipe down the grilles. Don’t apply too much pressure because the screen will break and expose internal components to moisture. Once completed, reinstall the tips after they have been dried.

4. Give the charging case similar treatment (Image: © Alex Bracetti) Both the inside and outside of your charging case are infested with germs. Use a dry cloth to wipe off any visible dirt. Dampen a microfiber cloth with your cleaning solution of choice and take care of the outside. The inside requires more precision. You’ll want to avoid spilling any liquid onto the charging ports. Take a wet cotton swab and remove unwanted grime from all nooks and crannies.

Avoid these mistakes when cleaning sports headphones and earbuds

It might take two or three tries before becoming a headphones cleaning expert. During that time, expect to commit a couple of no-nos. You’re only human. Keep these safety suggestions in the back of your mind before jumping into action.

Don't apply alcohol directly on the product for it can damage plastic parts

Don't clean headphones while they are charging to avoid potential electrocution

Don't employ abrasive cleaning pads or brushes, nor sharp objects (like pens, safety pins), as they can scratch the exterior and puncture mesh

Don't leave the charging port open

Don't put your earbuds or headphones in the washing machine

Don't soak in water

Don't store in humid environments (e.g. your car or gym bag) since they could still be wet

Don't use a compressed air can for blasting debris away because the strong burst of air can dislodge components on the inside