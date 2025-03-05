Good news for Strava users — the app just reversed a hugely unpopular decision
You can post links to Strava again
Strava users can now post external links again after the fitness app reversed the decision made last September to block them.
According to Srava this was done to try and protect users from spam. The app has now improved its spam detection and prevention systems, making it possible to allow users to post external links once again.
With Strava acting as a social network as well as one of the best workout apps, links are a key feature. Events can link to their sign-up and results pages, users can post links to their charity fundraising pages, and sports clubs can link to their own sites.
Strava "sorry" for frustration
Strava’s decision to block links came out of the blue last September and left many users unhappy. In the post announcing the reversal of that change, Strava has also apologized to users and promised greater transparency in the future.
“We recognize that disabling and removing links last September was disruptive to our community. This was never the intention. The decision was necessary to protect users from a wave of harmful spam attacks that included links to fraudulent and misleading content.
“To prevent this type of harmful content from being posted on Strava, we moved fast and didn’t clearly communicate why. We’re sorry for the frustration this caused, and moving forward, we’re committed to greater transparency.”
Where can you post links on Strava?
There are still some parts of the app where you can't post externals links, but the main areas where users connect have been opened up. Users can post links in the following areas:
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
- Athlete profile
- Club descriptions
- Event descriptions
- Activity descriptions
In addition to this if you are the admin of a verified club you can also add links to club posts.
It’s worth noting that any links that were deleted when Strava installed the new policy last October will not be restored, but users can post new links in the above areas.
More from Tom's Guide
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I’ve been using air compression boots for a month to enhance my workout recovery — and I think they actually worked
Yes, you can build upper-body strength without a gym — thanks to this instructor's 30-minute kettlebell workout