Good news for Strava users — the app just reversed a hugely unpopular decision

By
published

You can post links to Strava again

A phone showing the Strava app
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Strava users can now post external links again after the fitness app reversed the decision made last September to block them.

According to Srava this was done to try and protect users from spam. The app has now improved its spam detection and prevention systems, making it possible to allow users to post external links once again.

With Strava acting as a social network as well as one of the best workout apps, links are a key feature. Events can link to their sign-up and results pages, users can post links to their charity fundraising pages, and sports clubs can link to their own sites.

Strava "sorry" for frustration

Strava’s decision to block links came out of the blue last September and left many users unhappy. In the post announcing the reversal of that change, Strava has also apologized to users and promised greater transparency in the future.

“We recognize that disabling and removing links last September was disruptive to our community. This was never the intention. The decision was necessary to protect users from a wave of harmful spam attacks that included links to fraudulent and misleading content.

“To prevent this type of harmful content from being posted on Strava, we moved fast and didn’t clearly communicate why. We’re sorry for the frustration this caused, and moving forward, we’re committed to greater transparency.”

Where can you post links on Strava?

a hand holding a phone with the Strava app displayed on the screen

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are still some parts of the app where you can't post externals links, but the main areas where users connect have been opened up. Users can post links in the following areas:

  • Athlete profile
  • Club descriptions
  • Event descriptions
  • Activity descriptions

In addition to this if you are the admin of a verified club you can also add links to club posts.

It’s worth noting that any links that were deleted when Strava installed the new policy last October will not be restored, but users can post new links in the above areas.

