Get swole! Huge Amazon sale knocks 45% off dumbbells, weight plates, more

Amazon just launched a massive sale on CAP exercise gear.

Right now Amazon is taking up to 45% off CAP exercise equipment with deals from $10. The sale includes discounts on adjustable dumbbells, weight benches, weight plates, and more. If you're familiar with CAP, it's a brand that's used at commercial gyms across the country. Below I've rounded up the best sales available now. For more discounts, make sure to check out our guide to the best January sales and the best home gym equipment.

CAP exercise gear deals

CAP Barbell Black Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Weights: was $35 now $20 @ Amazon

These neoprene coated dumbbells are great when you need to target smaller muscles. This set of two dummbells features hex-shaped heads that prevent them from rolling away. They're also great for HIIT workouts, yoga, walking, and more. They're available in various sizes and colors, but not all sets are on sale.

CAP Kettlebell: was $60 now $34 @ Amazon

This kettlebell is made of high quality cast iron with no weld or seam casting. It's coated in an industrial enamel paint for enduring protection. It's perfect for swings, deadlifts, squats, get ups, snatches, and other athletic/cross training workouts. It's available in various sizes. Pictured is the 25-lb. kettlebell on sale for $34.

CAP Barbell Olympic Trap Bar: was $89 now $50 @ Amazon

Perfect your deadlift form with the CAP Barbell Olympic Trap Bar. It features neutral placed grips and elevated sleeves making lifting easier on the back. It has a max weight capacity of 500 lbs. It's just $2 shy of its all-time price low.

CAP Barbell Deluxe Utility Weight Bench: was $133 now $113 @ Amazon

This heavy duty steel weight bench features a seven-position back pad and a three-position seat pad, which lets you work everything from your chest to your shoulders. It has a 500 lb. weight capacity and sports built-in transportation wheels that let you easily move it from one area to another.