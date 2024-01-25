Get swole! Huge Amazon sale knocks 45% off dumbbells, weight plates, more
Beef up your home gym with these CAP fitness deals
January may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean your fitness goals have to stop with it. Whether you're new to working out or have been strength training for years, Amazon just launched a massive sale on CAP exercise gear.
Right now Amazon is taking up to 45% off CAP exercise equipment with deals from $10. The sale includes discounts on adjustable dumbbells, weight benches, weight plates, and more. If you're familiar with CAP, it's a brand that's used at commercial gyms across the country. Below I've rounded up the best sales available now. For more discounts, make sure to check out our guide to the best January sales and the best home gym equipment.
CAP exercise gear — Quick links
- shop the entire CAP sale at Amazon
- CAP Barbell Coated Dumbbell Weights: was $35 now $20
- CAP Kettlebell: was $60 now $34
- CAP Barbell Olympic Trap Bar: was $89 now $50
- CAP Barbell Deluxe Utility Weight Bench: was $133 now $113
- CAP Barbell Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set: was $141 now $120
CAP exercise gear deals
CAP Barbell Black Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Weights: was $35 now $20 @ Amazon
These neoprene coated dumbbells are great when you need to target smaller muscles. This set of two dummbells features hex-shaped heads that prevent them from rolling away. They're also great for HIIT workouts, yoga, walking, and more. They're available in various sizes and colors, but not all sets are on sale.
Price check: $24 @ Walmart
CAP Kettlebell: was $60 now $34 @ Amazon
This kettlebell is made of high quality cast iron with no weld or seam casting. It's coated in an industrial enamel paint for enduring protection. It's perfect for swings, deadlifts, squats, get ups, snatches, and other athletic/cross training workouts. It's available in various sizes. Pictured is the 25-lb. kettlebell on sale for $34.
Price check: $44 @ Walmart
CAP Barbell Olympic Trap Bar: was $89 now $50 @ Amazon
Perfect your deadlift form with the CAP Barbell Olympic Trap Bar. It features neutral placed grips and elevated sleeves making lifting easier on the back. It has a max weight capacity of 500 lbs. It's just $2 shy of its all-time price low.
Price check: $64 @ Walmart
CAP Barbell Deluxe Utility Weight Bench: was $133 now $113 @ Amazon
This heavy duty steel weight bench features a seven-position back pad and a three-position seat pad, which lets you work everything from your chest to your shoulders. It has a 500 lb. weight capacity and sports built-in transportation wheels that let you easily move it from one area to another.
CAP Barbell Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set: was $141 now $120 @ Amazon
If you don't care for fancy adjustable dumbbells, this is the set for you. The set includes two 17-inch dumbbell handles, four 1.25-pound plates, four 2.5-pound plates, sixteen 5-pound plates, and four star-lock collars. They're great for targeting individual muscle groups or incorporating into a full body workout.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Most Popular
By Ryan Epps