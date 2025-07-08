Forget Skechers — these sliders are the best shoes I've found for plantar fasciitis, and they have 20% off in the Prime Day sales

I’ve run five marathons, and one absolute essential as soon as I cross the finish line is my OOFOS sliders. They are the most comfortable pair of shoes I own and the only shoes my partner can cope with when suffering from plantar fasciitis. The shoes are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear, reducing the stress on your feet, joints and back.

If you’ve been waiting for the Prime Day deals to drop to upgrade your running shoes, forget it, buy these for your kit bag at your next race instead. Right now, the sliders and sandals both have 20% off in the Prime Day discount — my beloved OOahh Slide Sandal on sale for $47 on Amazon , so run, don’t walk, to grab them while you can!

Best deals

Which deal you pick depends on your choice of style, whether you go for sliders or a classic flip-flop, you’re still getting a super-comfortable pair of shoes.

OOFOS Unisex-Adult Ooahh Slide Slipper: was $59 now $40.50 at Amazon These are classic slider-style shoes, and right now, the core colors are on sale with 20% off in the Prime Day sale. The sliders have OOFOS’s patented footbed, designed to support the arches and reduce energy exertion in the ankles. They really are like walking on a cloud, and my boyfriend wears them religiously when his plantar fasciitis flares up. Research shows OOFOS reduces load, decreases compressive forces, and supports foot mobility when compared to traditional footwear, so what are you waiting for?