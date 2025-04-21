Forget sit-ups — it only takes 15 minutes, 5 exercises, and 1 dumbbell to build a strong core

While sit-ups and crunches are great for building strength and stability in your core, they aren’t essential. If you’re bored of your regular abs workout, I’ve found your new go-to routine — all you’ll need is 15 minutes, and one dumbbell to complete this intense workout.

Far from just being an aesthetic goal, a strong core is vital for just about everything — from lifting heavy weights, to running with good form. Building your abdominal muscles can also help you sit with better posture, and protect your lower back from injury. As with all workouts, moving with good form is essential, so if you’re unsure, it’s always a good idea to check in with a personal trainer first.

What is the workout?

The workout, designed by personal trainer Shaina Fata , is a series of five exercises, that you’ll do for 40 seconds, followed by a 20-second rest. Depending on your ability, you’ll repeat the circuit two or three times through.

It’s a good idea to do a quick warm-up before you start, just to get the muscles warmed up. This might be a few minutes of jogging on the spot, a quick walk around the block, or just some dynamic stretching.

You’ll need one of the best adjustable dumbbells to complete this workout. When it comes to selecting the right weight for your workout, remember that the weight should make the final few reps of each exercise challenging, but not impossible. If you find it difficult to complete your reps without compromising your form, you’ll probably need to drop you a lighter weight.

The workout is as follows:

Sumo oblique bends

Single dumbbell swings

Dumbbell core twists

Dumbbell flutter kicks

Hovering table dumbbell slides

Set a timer and do each exercise for 40 seconds, completing as many reps as possible in this time. Then take 20 seconds rest before moving on to the next exercise.

What are the benefits?

There are a number of benefits to adding weight to your core workouts, the main being it increases the intensity of the workout, forcing your abdominal muscles to work harder against the extra resistance. If you’re a beginner, opt for lighter weights with more reps, and you’ll still reap the benefits. If you’re more advanced, reach for a heavier weight.

Whether you’re a runner or a weight lifter, your core plays an essential role when it comes to stabilizing your body. This workout targets all of the major muscles in the midsection. Ensure you’re keeping your core engaged throughout the workout — to do this, think about sucking your belly button into your spine, or bracing your abs throughout.

A strong core can reduce your risk of injury, both during exercise, and in your day to day life. If, however, your goal is to build visible abs, you’ll need to focus on your overall body fat percentage — here’s how to calculate your body fat percentage, and why it matters.

The best part about this workout is that it can be done from home, with minimal equipment. You don’t need to spend hours in the gym when it comes to building strong abs — 15 minutes is more than enough, so what are you waiting for? Grab a dumbbell and get ready to work up a sweat.