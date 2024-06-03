5 Patagonia summer apparel deals I’d buy right now — starting at $16

With the warm weather starting to kick into high gear, now is a great time to stock up on summer essentials, like shorts, bathing suits and sun protection. And, thanks to Patagonia's summer apparel sale, you don't have to break the bank on some of my favorite outdoor accessories.

Deals start under $20 and include a wide variety of stylish and comfortable hats, like the Fitz Roy Icon Trad Cap, Horizons Trucker Hat and Surf Trad Cap. All three are marked down to just $18 from $39 and are available in lots of color choices. Find these and other great Patagonia deals below.

Patagonia summer apparel sale

Patagonia UPF Sun Mask: was $35 now $16

I swear by this simple yet versatile piece, regardless of the season. One of my favorite affordable hiking accessories. The Patagonia gaiter provides 40+ UPF sun protection and is ridiculously soft, lightweight, stretchy and comfortable. I tend to wear it while on outdoor adventures to keep the sun off my neck but you can also pull it up over your head for extra protection.

Patagonia Fitz Roy Icon Trad Cap: was $39 now $18

With a wide selection of unisex hats marked down by 50%, the Fitz Roy Icon Cap in Mystery Mauve is my favorite. However, if you're more of a trucker hat person, four versions of the Fitz Roy Horizons Trucker Hat are on sale. The Surf Trad Cap is another cool option featuring original artwork and is available in three designs.

Patagonia Hydropeak Boardshorts: was $75 now $36

Patagonia makes exception boardshorts, IMHO. And while the Hydropeak is a bit different from my current pair, the $36 price tag is hard to argue with. They also come in three groovy styles and are made from a stretchy, lightweight, quick-dry material.

Patagonia Wavefarer Walk Shorts: was $75 now $36

The Patagonia Wavefarer Walk Shorts are designed to function as both boardshorts and lightweight athletic shorts. Double the functionality for half the price? What's not to love? By the way, they're also super comfy and treated with Durable Water Repellent.

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket: was $179 now $88

It's always a good idea to pack for inclement weather when heading out into the great outdoors, even if there's none in the forecast. And though Patagonia makes lighter jackets than the Toirrentshell, this packable, 14-ounce bad boy offers an exceptional amount of waterproofing at a great price. Particularly for 50% off.

Looking for more sweet deals on outdoor gear and summer-related goodies? Look no further. You can save big on Sketchers footwear, including sandals and flats, as well as Allbirds sneakers. For workout apparel, check out the big Adidas sale happening now.