3 moves, no sit-ups — try this 15-minute dumbbell workout to build a strong core and hips

Throw big numbers at me before a workout, and I will likely wince. But tell me that I can strengthen my core and hips using just three exercises and minimal weights — I’m sold.
Plus, this full-body beasting will get your heart racing and only takes 15 minutes.
These days, we’re all pretty busy and finding time to move our bodies means getting more efficient with the hours we have. Everyone handles their load differently: a sunrise workout for the early risers, an after-office workout to shake off the day, or maybe you break up your hours with a lunchtime sweat.
For those who don’t want to tackle one big gym session, maybe it’s exercise snacking throughout the week instead.
However you plan your exercise schedule, it’s safe to say we all love (and maybe sometimes hate a little…) to move. That post-workout glow keeps bringing us back to the mat time and time again no matter how tough the workout. But not everyone wants to spend hours doing it.
So why not roll out one of the best yoga mats for home workouts and save time with this 15-minute glow-getting dumbbell workout? Here’s one I made earlier.
What is the 3-move dumbbell workout?
This workout is inspired by a CrossFit WOD called Ingrid. Don’t be fooled by the name because you won’t want to get over-familiar with her.
Perform 3 reps of each exercise back-to-back for 10 rounds total. You have a 12-minute time cap to complete as many rounds as you can within the time. I recommend a 3-minute (or longer) mobility routine to warm up your muscles and joints — including the shoulders and hip joints — before starting. From experience, I’d also make a note of your rounds on your phone throughout.
Here’s one of my favorite full-body mobility routines to get you going. On to the exercises…
Bear squat to downward dog
A core, quad and hip flexor masterclass. Bear squats will get your legs and core burning without the need to add weights. Here’s how to do the bear squat step-by-step.
- Start in a tabletop position with toes tucked under
- Engage your core, then lift your knees roughly an inch away from the mat
- Maintain a flat back, then push your hips toward your heels as far as you can
- Lift your hips and knees toward the ceiling and push back into a downward dog, maintaining a soft knee bend
- Look between your legs and drive through your hands to deepen the stretch
- Pause, then lower your knees into a tabletop.
Duck walks
Duck walks are the ultimate lower-body mobility hack for building stronger legs while improving your hip, knee and ankle mobility. Rather than reps, choose a 5-10 meter distance and complete 3 lengths.
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart
- Squat down, bending at your knees to lower your hips
- From a deep squat, press through your heels and keep your spine straight.
- Step one foot forward, driving your knee over your toes, then step the other foot forward and continue moving
- Try to place both hands behind your head for an extra challenge.
I use Stakt weights when working out from home because they look beautiful and they're easy to store away when I'm short on space. Simply unscrew the ends to adjust the weight!
Man makers
Go heavy on the man makers as you’re low on reps. This move combines a burpee, push-up, renegade row, clean and squat and overhead press into one exercise. Take the time to learn each phase of the move step-by-step, then bring them together into a “flow.”
- Start in a push-up position with a dumbbell in each hand. Engage your core and stack your shoulders over your wrists
- Perform a push-up. Lower your knees to the floor if needed
- Push back up to the plank position and perform a renegade row, rowing one dumbbell back toward your hip, then the other. Maintain a strong high plank position
- Jump your feet on either side of the dumbbells, lift your chest, keep your back flat and pull your shoulders back and down
- Thrust the weights through your legs, then drive them upward into a front rack position as you stand
- As you catch the weights, lower into a squat (this is your squat clean)
- As you stand, perform the overhead press, punching both dumbbells into the air
- Lower the weights to your shoulders.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, level 2 reiki practitioner and senior fitness writer at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course. Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having worked with fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells. She also coaches mobility and stretching-focused classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
