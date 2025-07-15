Forget your age — new study reveals it’s never too late to add more healthy years to your life

You know that old saying 'age is just a number,' well, whoever came up with that one isn't wrong.

A large new analysis published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows that adding more movement to your day at any point in adulthood could help you enjoy more healthy years, with no extreme workout plan needed.

Scientists reviewed 85 studies and found that people who stayed consistently active had up to a 30 to 40 percent lower risk of major health problems later in life.

And here’s the best bit: even those who started moving later on in life still saw a 20 to 25 percent boost in healthy lifespan. So that evening stroll, dance class, or park run really does make a difference.

The research also found that you don’t need to hit big gym targets to benefit. Even just a little increase in daily activity can help.

After all, the key with any fitness goals is to build movement into your day in ways that actually stick. That could mean a few extra steps, a lunchtime stretch, or pulling on your best running shoes for an easy jog. You could even try these simple chair exercises for over 60s to build strength at home.

How to make exercise habits stick

Making exercise habits stick is all about keeping things realistic and enjoyable enough that you want to come back for more. Start by choosing activities you like, not just what you think you should do. If you dread your workout, you are far less likely to stick with it.

Building a routine that fits your lifestyle is key, too. Try stacking your workouts onto something you already do, like a morning coffee or your lunch break.

Short, consistent sessions often work better than occasional heroic efforts. Think ten-minute walks or a quick bodyweight circuit instead of an hour-long class you never wanted to go to in the first place.

If you need inspiration for easy ways to stack exercise onto your daily routine, read how I added thousands of steps to my day using this simple trick instead of running.

It can also help to find ways to make your exercise feel more personalized to you. Research suggests you are more likely to stay motivated when your workouts suit your character and preferences.

If you want ideas, check out how matching your workouts to your personality type could help you get fitter and stronger.

Finally, remember progress beats perfection. Celebrate small wins, be kind to yourself when life gets in the way and keep moving however you can.

Even something as simple as walking to the bottom of your apartment building or the top of your street and back can keep you in the habit on a hectic day.