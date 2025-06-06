I asked a personal trainer how to build muscle after 40 — here's the 7-move routine they swear by
No fluff, just functional strength
It might surprise you to learn that muscle loss can begin as early as your 30s. A study published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle highlights this as a natural part of the aging process. The good news is that regular strength training can help you maintain muscle and stay strong over time.
With that in mind, I spoke to personal trainer Kirra Mitlo, who shared a straightforward seven-move dumbbell routine designed to support strength, balance and long-term health.
With a B.S. in Exercise Science & Physiology, certifications in personal training (ISSA) and functional nutrition (FMNS), Mitlo blends science-backed training with a no-BS, sustainable approach to fitness and nutrition.
“All the exercises in this workout are designed to keep you strong for a long time," shares Mitlo, "This is a longevity-focused workout with no ‘fluffy’ movements, just intentional exercises that translate into your day-to-day life so you can continue doing the things you love for years to come.”
She recommends completing three full rounds of the seven exercises, resting for 60 seconds between each move. This pacing helps you build strength while giving your muscles just enough time to recover.
Standard dumbbells will do the job perfectly, but using one of the best adjustable dumbbells can make it easier to increase the weight as you get stronger and save space at home.
Bicep Curl to Shoulder Press x 10 reps
Modified Reverse Lunge x 16 reps (8 per side)
Deadlift Curl to Press x 8 reps
Hammer Curl to Lateral Raise x 12 reps
Wide Stance Dumbbell Squat x 15 reps
Single Arm Suitcase Deadlift x 16 reps (8 per side)
Dumbbell Chair Squat x 12 reps
What are the benefits of these exercises?
Each exercise targets the muscles you rely on daily, whether you’re climbing stairs, lifting shopping bags, or getting up from a chair.
As Kirra Mitlo says, “The deadlift to curl to press trains the same muscles you’d use picking up your children or grandchildren.” She adds, “The modified reverse lunge helps strengthen your legs so that if you were to lose your balance or fall, your quads are strong enough to help you return to a standing position.
Plus, building strong quads is one of the best ways to reduce knee pain!”
And don’t underestimate the chair squat. “The dumbbell chair squat strengthens your legs to help you sit and stand with ease and without pain.”
These movements might look simple, but they’re carefully selected to help you feel stronger, more balanced and more confident in your body.
