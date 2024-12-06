Honda recalls over 200,000 SUVs due to fuel system issue that may cause fires — what you need to know

Honda will recall more than 200,00 SUVs due to a faulty fuel system, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects 205,760 Honda vehicles, specifically the 2023-24 Passport and 2023-25 Pilot. According to the NHTSA, the recall is because of the fuel filler neck tube the the fuel filler pipe which have the potential to separate. The separation could allow a fuel leak.

"A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire," the NHTSA said when announcing the recall. Dealers will inspect and repair the tube and pipe as needed for free, according to the NHTSA.

Owners of affected vehicles will get notification letters starting Jan. 6, 2025. If you own a recent Pilot or Passport, you can reach out to Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. This recall has a code number of OKM.

You can also reach out to the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

Honda has faced a similar problem with the CRV, one of the most popular cars in America, and issued a recall in 2023 for a fuel pump issue. That recall has been delayed several times due to a lack of parts by Honda.

USA Today also reported that more than 132,000 GM vehicles are facing recall affecting Chevy and GMC trucks with power-unlatching tailgates. There is a potential that the electronci gate releases shorts due to water intrustion. This can apparently can result in the tailgate randomly unlatching while the truck is in park.

That recall affects four specific models:

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD 2500

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD 3500

2024 GMC Sierra HD 2500

2024 GMC Sierra HD 3500

The NTSA advises owners of these trucks to ensure the tailgate is closed before driving. Similar to the Honda recall, dealers can replace the affected switches for free. Official letters for this recall are expected to be mailed on January 13, 2025.

You can talk to Chevrolet or GMC customer service 1-800-222-1020 or 1-800-462-8782, respectively.

The NHTSA has a recall system where you can check to see if your vehicle might be facing a recall.