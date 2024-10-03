Tesla recalls 27,000 Cybertrucks over rear-camera glitch — that’s 5 recalls this year

Not a good track record

Tesla CyberTruck on the street
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Telsa Cybertruck owners are currently dealing with a slow-to-display rear camera, forcing the company to issue a recall. Thankfully, this one can be fixed with a software update, unlike the dangerous accelerator pedal flaw from earlier this year, which required owners to bring their trucks to the dealer. 

This is the fifth recall issued for the Cybertruck since the company released them to the masses in November. Aside from the accelerator, faulty wipers, loose trim and some nagging software problems hit the divisive electric truck.

Delayed availability of the rearview camera display may affect the driver’s rear view and increase the risk of a collision.

NHTSA

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) report said the recall applies to "certain Model Year (MY) 2024 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured between November 13, 2023, and September 14, 2024, that are or were operating with a specific software logic for low-voltage hardware." The total number of vehicles in the report is 27,185, which is almost every cybertruck made so far.

While not the most devastating issue on the surface, the report notes that the rearview camera display can take 6-8 seconds to load once the truck is shifted to reverse, which is indeed long enough to be annoying — especially in a vehicle that costs at least $81,000. Not only that, but Federal regulations require reverse camera feeds to appear within two seconds of the shifter being placed in reverse, so the Cybertruck violates regulations.

The issue applies to any Cybertruck running version 2024.32.5.2 or later. A free over-the-air software update to fix the problem is being issued. Thankfully, no crashes or injuries have been reported due to the backup camera problems. Still, with the poor backup visibility of the Cybertruck (and any oversized vehicle), a functioning backup camera is essential.

As noted by the NHTSA, "Delayed availability of the rearview camera display may affect the driver’s rear view and increase the risk of a collision. The driver may continue to reverse the vehicle by performing a shoulder check and using their mirrors."

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.