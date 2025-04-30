Rad Power is replacing its most popular electric bike — here's what's new

Rad Power's RadRunner 3 Plus has long been on our list as one of the best electric bikes; we even gave it a rare 5-star rating for its excellent build, handling, price, and customization options.

But, the RadRunner 3 Plus and its kin (the RadRunner Plus and RadRunner 2) have been out for several years, so the company is refreshing the whole lineup with three new models that promise greater range and a host of new features.

Here's a quick look at the RadRunner, RadRunner Plus, and RadRunner Max, along with what each new model offers.

RadRunner pricing and availability

(Image credit: Rad Power)

The RadRunner and RadRunner Plus will go on sale today (April 30); the RadRunner Max will be available for pre-order on April 30, and will ship in early May.

RadRunner: US $1,499 | CA $1,999

RadRunner Plus: US $1,799 | CA $2,499

RadRunner Max: US $2,299

The RadRunner Range Extender, a second battery that should double the range of the Plus and Max — it's not compatible with the base model — will also be available for preorder on April 30, and will ship in early May. It will cost US $249 | CA $249.

RadRunner specs at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Frame: RadRunner Runner Plus Runner 3 Plus Fork: Rigid fork Suspension fork Suspension fork Motor / Class level: 750w, 65Nm (+8%), Class 2 750w, 70Nm (+16%), Class 2 750w, 90Nm with single 14Ah battery; 100Nm with range Extender; Class 1-3 Pedal assist: Cadence sensor, 5 PAS Level Cadence sensor, 5 PAS Level Torque sensor, 5 PAS Level Gearing: Chain drive, Single speed Chain drive, 7-speed Chain drive, 8-speed Brakes: Hydraulic Brakes Hydraulic Brakes Hydraulic Brakes Battery: 13Ah Safe Shield External 13Ah Safe Shield External 14Ah Safe Shield Semi-Integrated Tires & Payload: 20” x 3.3”, 320 lb Payload 20” x 3.3”, 350 lb Payload 20” x 3.5”, 420 lb Payload Weight: 65lb (with battery) 75lb (with battery) 75lb (with battery)

Not surprisingly, the RadRunner Max is the most tricked-out model in the group, with a front suspension fork, a torque sensor and a higher payload capacity.

Other features found exclusively on the Max include built-in Apple FindMy support, digital unlocking (though we still recommend you use one of the best bike locks), and rear turn signals with a rear radar, which will alert you to approaching vehicles.

We do like that all three RadRunner models now come with hydraulic disc brakes — current models have mechanical disc brakes — as well as USB-C charging, and password-protected controls.

Other common features include IPX 6 weather resistance, head- and taillights that turn on and off automatically, and a center color LCD display

As with the previous lineup, the new RadRunners will have 20 x 3.3" tires, though the Max will have slightly thicker 3.5-inch tires.

Both the RadRunner and RadRunner Plus will have a top assisted speed of 20 MPH and a max range of around 55 miles, while the Max's top speed will top out at 28 MPH, with a 60-mile range.

Only the RadRunner Plus and Max will be compatible with the Range Extender battery, which will give each model an extra 65 miles of endurance.

And, as with other Rad Power bikes, the RadRunner lineup will be compatible with all sorts of accessories, from passenger seats (included with the RadRunner Plus), panniers, baskets and more.

Outlook

(Image credit: Rad Power)

In all, the new RadRunners aren't a total reimagining of the line, but they do bring some nice improvements. Range has been extended by about 10 miles, load capacity has increased, the brakes are better, and they're getting some niceties built in, such as USB-C charging and Apple FindMy.

Of course, the current RadRunner models aren't any slouches — and are currently being discounted while supplies last. For instance, you can now get the RadRunner 3 Plus for $1,699, while the RadRunner 2 is now just $999. so it might be worth taking a look at Rad Power's deals before deciding if you want an older or newer model.