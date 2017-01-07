The First Alexa-Powered Robot Just Stole Our Hearts

The Lynx robot is the first ever to be enabled by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, but this $799 humanoid does much more than answer questions and control your smart home gadgets.

UBTech's innovative device can dance, play music and even strike seriously difficult Yoga poses. It even gives hugs.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips)



The quasi-android has cameras, sonar and 18 digital servo motors that help it move with a crazy amount of dexterity. It's a little loud when it moves, but it's very entertaining and impressive.

MORE: 42 Best Amazon Alexa Skills

Meant as a home companion, Lynx can use facial recognition to see its users and track them across the room. Yes, when you say "Alexa" Lynx will look towards you, which is kind of cool but also creepy.

Here's just some of the other things Lynx can do beyond Alexa's usual talents.

Facial recognition can trigger events such as greetings based on who's standing in front of Lynx.

Interaction Mode lets you program Lynx to sing and dance on your birthday, among other things.

Access Lynx’s video anywhere to check on home and pets, a nice security feature.

Place video calls over Wi-Fi.

The most impressive feature of the Lynx is how you can use it to not only video call your kids from anywhere in the world, but also tell the robot to high-five or give a hug with a push of a button on the app. No, it doesn't replace real human interaction, but it's the next best thing when you're thousands of miles away.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips)

The only trade-off is that you need to have Alexa to tell Lynx to do things and literally say the name Lynx any time you want the robot to do something Alexa doesn't do natively. But we can live with that given the sheer entertainment factor and utility of this robot.

UBTech's Lynx robot is expected to be available in the U.S. in the second quarter of this year.



