How Good Are T-Mobile's BOGO Black Friday Deals?

T-Mobile doesn’t care that it’s not actually Black Friday yet. The wireless carrier rolled out a holiday offer a week early with a buy-one-get-one-free promotion that includes the hottest new smartphones. One big downside, though: T-Mobile's offer doesn’t include iPhone X.

(Image credit: The Galaxy Note 8 is one of the phone's available in T-Mobile's offer. (Credit: Tom's Guide))

But is the deal worth it for the phones that are included? Absolutely — if you were already planning to add a line to your existing plan.



T-Mobile's promotion lets you scoop up two new phones for the price of one by adding a line. It doesn’t even have to be the same phone, as long as the second device is of equal or lesser value. The offer extends to the year’s top-rated phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8+ and S8 Active; the iPhone 8, 7 and 7 Plus; and LG’s V30, V30+ and G6. You can also snag an iPhone 8 Plus, but you’ll have to pay an extra $100.

The deals are legit, but don’t be alarmed when T-Mobile charges you up-front for both phones. The BOGO part is a rebate in the form of a pre-paid MasterCard. It’s not our favorite option for a Black Friday deal, but at least you get that money back.

If you were already thinking of adding a line, or if you’re in the market for a new wireless carrier, Black Friday could be the time to make your move. Check out our complete guide to the best Black Friday deals from all the wireless carriers here.