Tekken 7: PS4, Xbox One or PC?

If you're picking up Tekken 7, you have a lot of options -- not just in terms of its huge character roster and limitless fighter customization, but also when it comes to what platform you'd prefer to beat up your friends on.

The game is launching June 2 on PS4 and Xbox One while also coming to PC for the first time, and while you'll get the same refined 3D fighting and epic story mode no matter where you play, each version has a few unique benefits. If you're not sure where to start your journey through the King of Iron Fist tournament, here's how the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of Tekken 7 all break down.

PS4

Tekken got its home console start on PlayStation, and Sony's platform remains one of the best places to play the series. Digital Foundry reports that the PS4 version of Tekken runs at 900p at 60 frames per second, and based on our time with it, everything performs beautifully. It's unclear whether the game gets any special boosts on PS4 Pro, however.

It's also important to note that the competitive Tekken community plays almost exclusively on PS4. While the Tekken World Tour will offer online events for all three platforms, all in-person tournaments will be on PlayStation.

The PS4 version of Tekken 7 has an exclusive PlayStation VR mode, though it's pretty half baked. You can watch or participate in an endless AI battle from various camera angles, or view the game's character models in VR. Both novelties wear out quickly.

Xbox One

The Xbox One version of Tekken 7 doesn't have any exclusive features, but it does get you two games for the price of one. Buying the Day One edition of Tekken 7 on Xbox One will get you a digital download of Tekken 6, which works on Microsoft's new console thanks to Xbox 360 backwards compatibility. No word yet on HDR support for Xbox One S.

PC

Tekken 7 finally brings the series to PC, where you'll get to enjoy the best-looking version of the game -- if you have a powerful enough gaming desktop or laptop, of course. Want to duke it out with Heihachi or Kazuya in 4K at 60 frames per second? It's totally possible, though you'll need a powerful card such as the Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti to make that happen. Also, at $49.99, the PC version of Tekken 7 is $10 cheaper than its console counterparts.

If you want to see the benefits of Tekken 7's PC version in action, check out the 4K gameplay video above. Can't afford a fancy rig? Nvidia recommends a GTX 1060 card for hitting 60 fps at 1080p and 1440p. You can view the game's full requirements here.

Bottom Line

The PS4 version of Tekken 7 is your best bet if you're looking to play competitively, while you'll get the most game for your money by buying on Xbox One. If you have a really powerful gaming rig and want the best possible visuals, PC seems like a no brainer.

Tekken 7 is ultimately a game to enjoy with other people, so your choice might simply come down to where all your friends are fighting. Fortunately, Tekken 7's wild story mode, tight combat and endless character customization will all be there no matter how to choose to throw down.

Image Credits: Bandai Namco Entertainment