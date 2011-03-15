Sprint Telling You That Its Unlimited Really Is

So often do wireless carriers advertise "unlimited" plans, but make it clear that it's actually quite limited if you read the small print. Now, Sprint is trying to differentiate itself by offering true unlimited plans.

In a new TV spot featuring Sprint CEO Dan Hesse, he says, "The other day, I looked up the word unlimited in the dictionary. Nowhere in the definition did I see words like metering, overage, or throttling, which is code for slowing you down. Only Sprint gives you true unlimited calling, texting, surfing, TV and navigation on all phones."

"Some of our competitors continually attempt to create confusion in the mind of the consumer by talking about 'unlimited' plans that are not truly unlimited on their networks," said Bill Morgan, Sprint senior vice president-Corporate Marketing. "If you have to worry about additional charges appearing on your bill based on usage, that's not an unlimited plan. We chose to use Mr. Hesse to deliver that message because he's become a trusted voice."



Obviously, this was just another marketing effort to promote Sprint's Simply Everything Plan that's $99.99 per month, plus a required $10 Premium Data add-on charge for smartphones – but for that much, you can use it all to your heart's content.