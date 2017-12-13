Sonos Sale Provides Big Savings on Our Fave Speakers

Amazon is offering some steep discounts on some of Sonos' most popular speakers, including the company's Play:1 and Play:3.





(Image credit: Sonos)

As of this writing, the Play:1 is on sale for just $147.10, a 26 percent discount on its regular retail price of $200. The Sonos Play:3 is available for $249, down from its regular retail price of $299.

Sonos speakers are among the most popular options for audiophiles who want to get the most out of their home audio. The wireless speakers can be used independently or together to create whole-home audio or to play different songs in different rooms. They're controlled with help from a Sonos app that gives you access to everything from live concerts to Pandora to Apple Music.



In addition to the Play:1 and Play:3, Sonos sells the Play:5, a bigger and more expensive speaker than the others. The company also offers a Playbase and Playbar for living room audio, as well as a subwoofer. The new Sonos One includes voice control with help from Amazon's Alexa virtual personal assistant.

As of this writing, Amazon is selling all of the other Sonos speakers for their regular retail price. So, the Sonos One is going for $199, the Play:5 will set you back $499, and both the Playbar and Sub will each cost you $700. Sonos Playbase is also available for $700.



But with the holidays quickly approaching, now might be the time to take advantage of the deals on the Play:1 and Play:3. Sonos speakers aren't typically on sale, and when they are, the offers don't last long.