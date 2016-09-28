Samsung Pay Beats Apple Pay with Big Coupon Push

What's the point of using your phone to pay for stuff when you have your debit card with you? Samsung is giving Galaxy phone owners more incentive by integrating coupons into its Samsung Pay service.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By teaming up with Quotient Technology, the company behind Coupons.com, Samsung Pay users will be able to search, save and redeem coupons at select retailers directly from the Samsung Pay app.

According to the press release, users will also be able to redeem gift cards from hundreds of the nations largest retailers, as well as earn rewards through their membership programs. Don't worry if you switch phones; Samsung Pay now offers a cloud storage feature to restore membership, gift and Samsung Reward cards when you sign into the new handset.

MORE: It's Close, but iPhone 7's Camera Still Can't Top Samsung

Since launching a year ago, Samsung Pay now works with 500 banks across the U.S., covering more than 80 percent of all debit and credit cards.

Apple Pay has offered discounts and promotions through third-party retailers and even coupon alerts through such partners as Walgreens, but it doesn't currently offer a comprehensive coupon tool that includes searching and clipping.

Samsung Pay has another advantages over Apple Pay, such as the ability to work at both NFC retail terminals and old-school Magnetic Stripe Technology terminals.

Samsung's service works on several recent Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 line and Galaxy Note 7 and Note 5.