PlayStation 3-related Losses Hit $4.7 Billion

By Business Computing 

Sony expects turnaround in next term.

Unless you're Nintendo, the recession period hasn't been kind to your bottom line. Sony released its fiscal second quarter results, which show a reported a 58.8 billion yen (or $654 million) operating loss from its division responsible for video game hardware and software.

Those who have been tracking Sony's reports since the launch of the PS3 have noticed a trend of losses. Now, launching and supporting a new platform is an expensive endeavor. Typically, hardware is sold at a loss initially to build a user base so that the profits may be reaped from software sales.

Looking at the losses total since the PS3 launch, the branch of Sony has lost nearly $4.7 billion, according to VG247. While that is a lot of money, Microsoft went through a similar sort of thing with the original Xbox, losing $4.2 billion over the console's four-year lifespan.

According to Andriasang, Sony CFO Nobuyuki Oneda said of PlayStation 3 costs, "At present, the difference between sales and materials cost has been reduced to between 10 and 20%. Within the year, it could be in the single digits. We'll be able to reach profitability at some point in the next term."