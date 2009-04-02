Mice From Outer Space
The Remote Control Mouse
Logitech MX Air
With its sleek, tapered look, this black mouse shows us a different and original way to use this everyday gadget: The mouse can actually transform into a remote control that you can use on either a large projector screen or television. What’s more, the quality of the sensor and accelerometer in the MX Air from Logitech is much more responsive than the sensor that found in Nintendo’s Wiimote.
The Rainbow Mouse
Targus Kaleidoscope Mouse
The “Notebook Kaleidoscope Mouse” is one of a kind: you can watch the seven colors of the rainbow spin around on the optical cover – a feature that’s sure to make the workplace a bit more fun! In addition, its movements are very precise. This mouse is ambidextrous – use it if you are right or left handed.
The Mouse For Your Fingers
Suvil Finger Click, Click
“Finger Click, Click” is a product from the company Suvil Technologies Corp. Small and narrow, you only need to use three fingers to operate it, making it stand out in the sea of mice that require you to use your whole hand.
The WOW Mouse
Steelseries World of Warcraft Mouse
Here’s a mouse for the Warcraft fans, 11 million of them, to be exact! Steelseries has made a mouse especially for fans of the game World of Warcraft. Carefully designed with 15 programmable buttons and a personalized light, this mouse is on the market for the “modest” price of $90.00.
The Numeric Keypad Mouse
Certain laptops are equipped with numeric keypads on the keyboard, but most aren’t. They are mostly found on larger desktop keyboards. If you need one, we have found a mouse with a removable casing that reveals the tiny numeric keypad that you’ve been missing for so long.
The Decorative Mouse
Some of us would rather have a mouse that is perfectly functional, yet decorative. Pat-says-now gives you a whole host of different models to chose from: different kinds of fruit, a human brain , and even a woman’s body, are now all available for your mouse-clicking pleasure.
The Liquid Mouse
The same company has also come up with the “liquidmouse” –a mouse personalized not only on the outside, but on the inside as well. You choose the color of the fluid that sloshes around inside. A little “floatie” is included inside so that you can track the movements that the liquid makes inside the mouse, as you move it.
The Car Mouse
For those who just want a spiffy-looking mouse, we give you the “sports car” mouse. Not only is it available in many different colors, but the lights also turn on when it is attached to a computer.
The Bendable Mouse
Microsoft Arc Mouse
Microsoft has launched a very functional mouse for its laptop users. Compact for travel, the Arc Mouse has a bendable back piece that lets you adjust it for a much more comfortable grip than other mice.
The Battery-less Mouse
Because this mouse has no need for either a USB cable or a battery, it’s super light and easy to maneuver. This gadget, called Textorm Freenetix, feeds off of the rug - which plugs into one of the computer’s ports - that it glides over. This mouse is one way to avoidthe inconvenient cable and easily rundown batteries of other mice.
The Prototype Mouse
Although it is inspired by the Arc Mouse from Microsoft, this mouse is an original prototype. It can be used in its flat position or it can be arced upwards so as to better accommodate the shape of your hand.
The Reclining Mouse
Smartfish Technologies Pro:Motion Mouse
The Pro:Motion mouse adapts to the needs of the user. The mouse sits on a stationary pedestal. A moveable upper part can tilt forward, backward, or sideways. This design promotes hand and wrist health and prevents carpal-tunnel syndrome.
The Telephone Mouse
The Navigator 380 from Genius has a sensor sensitive to 1200 dots per inch, and can also be used as an voice over IP telephone. We have to warn you, though, that there’s a hitch that may put a damper on this mouse: you must have it next to the computer in order to use it as a phone. You might just want to stick with the mobility of your cell phone.
The Mouse For Your Feet
This mouse is original in that it isn’t controlled by your hands, but rather by your feet. The concept for this mouse originated as a way for people suffering from muscular or skeletal disorders to use computers.
The Round Mouse
Orbita is a completely round, white mouse from Australia. The principle here is to get rid of the standard scrolling wheel that most mice have. Instead, to get the same scrolling effect, all you have to do is turn the Orbita itself.
The Original Mouse
Sony MSU-WR1
Sony’s new mouse has a unique design: it’s small, rounded sphere, and comes in many different colors. This mouse is designed and marketed particularly for notebook users. Like the look of it? Kiss it goodbye, unless you live in Japan.
The Mini Mouse
We’ve found the smallest mouse in the world: the Z-Nano Mouse. It measures 42 x 21 x 17.65 mm. Although it’s small and cute, this mouse isn’t exactly practical and, well, let’s just say that we don’t think that this model is going to turn out to be the mouse of the future.
The Ring Mouse
Brando has modernized the concept of the mouse and created a new gizmo for users who have no space. This mouse can be carried on the index finger which makes it quite useful for the cramped office. You use your thumb to push against it and make right and left clicks, as well as to turn the scrolling wheel.
The Mouse That Glides Everywhere
Microsoft Bluetrack Explorer Mouse
Microsoft has created a mouse equipped with a new technology: the BlueTrack. With this added innovation, you can say goodbye to your mousepad: wherever you are - at your desk, on your bed, or on the floor—this mouse can use it as a surface.
The Handheld Mouse
The opposite of the Microsoft mouse, this doesn’t need any surface at all. You can move the cursor by simply taking the device in your hand and moving your hand. It operates very similarly to the Nintendo Wii Nunchuk.