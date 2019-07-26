Best Portable Chargers and Power Banks
Chargers To Go
We've tested the most popular portable chargers on Amazon to figure out how fast they charge phones and how many charges they hold. Unsurprisingly, not all are equal, and we've got our picks for best portable charger, as well as the top supersmall, fastest short-term charging and more. Here, you'll see how much juice they give flagship smartphones in short increments, as well as how long it takes to refuel a phone phone, and how many phones refuel from one charge.
Right now, we're testing the new Mophie Powerstation Hub, a neat new kind of power bank. It's like if a portable charger and a power adapter had a child, so you could charge it with its own outlet and also use it to recharge your devices. Plus, it's got Qi-based wireless charging.
Best Overall: Anker PowerCore 20100
With the Anker PowerCore, you get what you pay for. It's not as cheap as some of its competitors, but it's an ace in every category, making it the best portable charger overall. That means you get speedier charging times (both iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy S8), a high capacity (charges the Galaxy S8 nearly three times on a single charge) and some of the lowest times for charging a phone (Galaxy S8).
Full Charges: 2.79 Galaxy S8s
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 95 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 98 minutes
Galaxy S8: 21 percent in 15 minutes, 38 percent in 30 minutes, 73 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 19 percent in 15 minutes, 32 percent in 30 minutes, 69 percent in 60 minutes
Best Budget Charger: Aibocn 10000mAh Power Bank Portable Charger with Flashlight
Of the two $10 chargers we tested, the Aibocn refuelled more phones with 1.77 Galaxy S8 charges versus 0.87 of a charge from the Poweradd Slim 2. Its percentage charged over the course of 15-, 30- and 60-minute increments was also faster. That amount juice on a budget makes it one of the best portable charger options available today.
Full Charges: 1.77 Galaxy S8s
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 120 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 126 minutes
Galaxy S8: 16 percent in 15 minutes, 33 percent in 30 minutes, 66 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 17 percent in 15 minutes, 34 percent in 30 minutes, 61 percent in 60 minutes
Best Portable: Anker PowerCore 10000
One of the more-compact chargers reviewed here, the PowerCore 1000 packs enough juice to recharge two whole phones, and then some. It may not have charged our phones as fast as its big brother, (the 20100-mAh Anker PowerCore 20100), but the 1000's lower price makes the slower speed easier to handle. Its combination of portability and mAh capacity makes it the best portable charger that you don't need a huge pocket or a small bag to carry.
Full Charges: 2.14 Galaxy S8s
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 98 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 126 minutes
Galaxy S8: 16 percent in 15 minutes, 33 percent in 30 minutes, 70 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 15 percent in 15 minutes, 31 percent in 30 minutes, 71 percent in 60 minutes
Best Supersmall: Poweradd Slim 2
Smaller power chargers often seem the most suspicious. How much can you fit into these tiny tubes? Well, the Poweradd Slim 2 is the best portable charger that fits in your palm, because it holds around 33 percent more power than similar-size devices and its charging speeds are just as fast as those of its competitors.
Full Charges: 87 percent of a Galaxy S8
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 108 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 120 minutes
Galaxy S8: 12 percent in 15 minutes, 29 percent in 30 minutes, 55 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 15 percent in 15 minutes, 29 percent in 30 minutes, 55 percent in 60 minutes
Fastest Short-Term Charging: Jackery Bolt
The Bolt earned its name in our testing, refilling 81 percent of our Galaxy S8 in an hour and 63 percent of our iPhone 8 Plus in the same time. Both are the fastest rates for any charging device we tested, and the Bolt's numbers for 30 and 15 minutes are also excellent. One note: Its speeds seemed to slow once it got closer to a full charge, as its times for a complete charge were longer than those of a few of its competitors. Also, its integrated Lightning and micro USB charger cords are a nifty perk, saving you from needing to carry your own.
Full Charges: 1.3 Galaxy S8s
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 112 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 129 minutes
Galaxy S8: 22 percent in 15 minutes, 47 percent in 30 minutes, 81 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 17 percent in 15 minutes, 33 percent in 30 minutes, 63 percent in 60 minutes
Bonai Power Bank Stripe 10,000-mAh Portable Charger with Flashlight
Depending on the price you find, the Bonai Power Bank Stripe may be a fantastic deal. While we originally found it at $9.99, it's floated up to above $10. It was almost our budget pick, but the Aibocn's short-term charging numbers demonstrated a slightly faster rate.
Full Charges: 1.89 Galaxy S8s
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 110 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 120 minutes
Galaxy S8: 15 percent in 15 minutes, 32 percent in 30 minutes, 64 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 15 percent in 15 minutes, 30 percent in 30 minutes, 56 percent in 60 minutes
EC Technology 22400-mAh Power Bank
This power bank from EC has one of the larger capacities we've tested, but that didn't prove enough. Its charging speeds fell in the middle to the back of the pack, which means waits that you don't want to sit through. But if you're trying to charge a whole family of devices at once, this charger's three USB ports will help you get everyone's gear closer to full.
Full Charges: 4.07 Galaxy S8s
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 129 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 109 minutes
Galaxy S8: 14 percent in 15 minutes, 27 percent in 30 minutes, 52 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 18 percent in 15 minutes, 30 percent in 30 minutes, 70 percent in 60 minutes
KMASHI 10000-mAh Portable Power Bank
The KMASHI charger's perks are its low, low price and how it packs plenty of juice, charging our Galaxy 8 phone 2.31 times. On the downside, its short-term and long-term charging times are slower than those of most of the other chargers, especially with our iPhone 8 Plus, which gained only 40 percent of a charge after an hour.
Full Charges: 2.31 Galaxy S8s
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 98 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 110 minutes
Galaxy S8: 18 percent in 15 minutes, 33 percent in 30 minutes, 65 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 9 percent in 15 minutes, 19 percent in 30 minutes, 40 percent in 60 minutes
RavPower 10000-mAh Portable Charger
While this device charged two and a half Galaxy S8s by itself, it did so a bit slowly. Sure, it came out of the gate with 16 to 19 percent charged in 15 minutes, but its rates for 30 and 60 minutes, as well as for a full charge, were at least 10 percent behind those of its competitors.
Full Charges: 2.5 Galaxy S8s
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 110 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 129 minutes
Galaxy S8: 19 percent in 15 minutes, 27 percent in 30 minutes, 55 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 16 percent in 15 minutes, 30 percent in 30 minutes, 57 percent in 60 minutes
Lumina 10000-mAh Ultra Compact Portable Charger
Lumina claims that this simple-looking power supply's intelligent microprocessors will give you the fastest charge every time, but our research showed that this is not the case.
Full Charges: 2 Galaxy S8s
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 149 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 150 minutes
Galaxy S8: 11 percent in 15 minutes, 32 percent in 30 minutes, 67 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 10 percent in 15 minutes, 33 percent in 30 minutes, 65 percent in 60 minutes
RavPower 22000-mAh Portable Charger
This RavPower charger packs a ton of juice, but its charging rates disappointed us. With speeds like this, you'd almost be better off carrying a Qi wireless charger with you.
Full Charges: 3.13 Galaxy S8s
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 149 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 150 minutes
Galaxy S8: 11 percent in 15 minutes, 32 percent in 30 minutes, 67 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 10 percent in 15 minutes, 33 percent in 30 minutes, 65 percent in 60 minutes
Jackery Mini
This teeny, tiny charger didn't earn an award, as it's slightly pricier than its competitors and it didn't fill our phone as much as the others did. On the upside, its black, gold and orange colorways look nice.
Full Charges: 67 percent of a Galaxy S8
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 122 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 130 minutes
Galaxy S8: 12 percent in 15 minutes, 28 percent in 30 minutes, 58 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 13 percent in 15 minutes, 24 percent in 30 minutes, 45 percent in 60 minutes
Anker PowerCore+ mini
Available in metallic hues, this charger looks nice, but you can do better. Opt for the less expensive Aibocn or Poweradd chargers we listed earlier, which hold more of a charge, as the PowerCore+ mini fills only two-thirds of a Galaxy S8. Also, it filled only 9 percent of our iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy S8 in 15 minutes, a low among the chargers we tested, and its rates for 30 and 60 minutes were also poor compared to what others achieved.
Full Charges: 66 percent of a Galaxy S8
Refuelled a Galaxy S8 in 97 minutes
Refuelled an iPhone 8 Plus in 110 minutes
Galaxy S8: 9 percent in 15 minutes, 20 percent in 30 minutes, 41 percent in 60 minutes
iPhone 8 Plus: 9 percent in 15 minutes, 21 percent in 30 minutes, 40 percent in 60 minutes