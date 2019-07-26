Best Portable Chargers and Power Banks

Chargers To Go

We've tested the most popular portable chargers on Amazon to figure out how fast they charge phones and how many charges they hold. Unsurprisingly, not all are equal, and we've got our picks for best portable charger, as well as the top supersmall, fastest short-term charging and more. Here, you'll see how much juice they give flagship smartphones in short increments, as well as how long it takes to refuel a phone phone, and how many phones refuel from one charge.

Right now, we're testing the new Mophie Powerstation Hub, a neat new kind of power bank. It's like if a portable charger and a power adapter had a child, so you could charge it with its own outlet and also use it to recharge your devices. Plus, it's got Qi-based wireless charging.

Credit: Tom's Guide