The Best iOS Apps You're Not Using (But Should Be)

Give These Overlooked Apps a Try

Apple's latest iPhones certainly impress, with their more powerful processors and camera enhancements. But it's more than just hardware that defines Apple's smartphones — the iPhone experience is also greatly enhanced by the apps you can install on your device. It's not hard to find great lists of the best iOS apps to load into your iPhone and iPad, if you want to load up on crowd favorites such as Facebook, Instagram or Spotify. But the App Store also includes a wealth of apps that might not have gotten any widespread accolades.

We searched through the App Store to bring you more hidden gems — the best iOS apps that don't always get a lot of attention or headlines, but deliver great utility, interesting new features or fantastic experiences to your iPhone or iPad. Whether you're picking up one of the new iPhones or just want to freshen up your current model before iOS 13 arrives this fall, give some of these overlooked iOS apps a try. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)