15 Online Learning Apps & Websites

Howcast

Not all learning is academic. Sometimes, you just want to pick up a new practical skill, pick up a new musical instrument or find out more about particular odd topics. Howcast features a rich library of professionally produced "how to" videos that cover everything from cooking to exercise, dance, health and even video gaming. The videos are free and ad-supported, and while they might not have the same weight on your resume as a management course, it's a great tool for those interested in more holistic learning.