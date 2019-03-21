Best Chrome Apps

Evernote

One of the world's premier cloud note-taking apps, Evernote now comes to Chrome OS as part of the first wave of Android apps making their way to Chromebooks and browsers. More than just a bookmarklet, the Evernote app provides you with the full-on note-taking and organizing experience. In addition to a clean and uncluttered notepad, the app allows you to organize your notes and other files into searchable, cloud-based notebooks that can be synced across devices, with even more features available to premium subscribers. (Download Evernote)