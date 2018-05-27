11 Best Cheap Summer Outdoor Gadgets

Best Cheap Summer Outdoor Gadgets

Apply the sunscreen and don your favorite aviators. Summer is right around the corner, and while we're all for unplugging and enjoying the great outdoors, now is actually a great time to gather your favorite gear for the hot summer months.

From sweat-resistant buds to a Bluetooth speaker you can bring to the shore, we've got the gear you'll need to enjoy the entire season.

