Best Oculus Go Games
The Oculus Go is officially here, bringing a wireless, phone-free VR experience to Facebook's Oculus ecosystem. It might not be as powerful as the Rift, but there's still a lot to be excited about. The Oculus Go offers high-quality audio and a powerful LCD display, not to mention support for over 1,000 games and apps.
This can make finding a good game for your Oculus Go a little overwhelming. So if you're struggling to make a decision, we've gone ahead and done the work for you. Here are 10 great games to play on your new virtual-reality headset.
Credit: OZWE Games
Catan VR
Playing Settlers of Catan in virtual reality is a lot like playing the board game in real life. You and three other friends sit around a virtual table and compete to build the best civilization. Playing online is a nice perk, though, and cross-platform support for Oculus Go, Rift and Gear VR makes it easier to get a game going.
Credit: Experiment 7
Wands
Want to live out your inner Harry Potter fantasies? This gorgeous VR game puts you in the shoes of a powerful wizard. Build your own wand and pick your spells before facing off against your opponents in online magic duels. You can also practice against the computer, and test your skills in survival mode.
Credit: Cortopia Studios
Anshar Online
This online update to the space-based dogfighting series let's you team up with friends to take on over 50 sci-fi missions. There's plenty of customization options and ways to level up your ship after each objective. You can also compete against other humans in exciting player-versus-player matches. It's cross-platform, too, so you can play with people on Oculus Go, Rift, and Gear VR headsets.
Credit: OZWE Games
Oculus Rooms
This Facebook-developed Oculus app combines gaming and social interaction into one seamless VR experience. Get together with friends in a virtual space to watch movies or play simple games like chess. You can also share photos and videos, or just chat using the Oculus Go's built-in microphone.
Credit: Oculus
B-Team
This first-person, endless-runner VR shooter puts you in charge of a team of second-rate heroes with unique abilities. You'll dodge obstacles, solve puzzles and take out aliens in this comedic quest to save the world.
Credit: Oculus Studios
Republique VR
In this story-driven stealth game, you'll help a woman escape from a totalitarian government. By hacking into a strategically placed camera, you'll guide her through a series of puzzles, combat challenges and intricately designed environments. The 10-hour experience (broken into five episodes) should keep you on the edge of your seat all the way through.
Credit: Camouflaj
Wheel Rush
Wheel Rushis a fast-paced futuristic racing game with an endless runner twist. Pilot a Tron-style motorcycle down a track full of obstacles to avoid and coins to collect. You can also upgrade you bike in between games.
Credit: 3DiVi Co.
Lucifer's Mask
Play as the devil (literally, Lucifer) in this neon-soaked, '80s-inspired video game. Lucifer's Mask offers varied gameplay with a mix of flying, platforming, wall-running and fighting. There’s also a biblical backdrop, featuring Cain and Abel, which plays out over the course of 10 distinct levels.
Credit: Honey Pixel
They Suspect Nothing
This mini-game collection puts you through a series of challenges ranging from flying a drone to completing open-heart surgery. Designed specifically for Oculus Go, They Suspect Nothing puts you in the shoes of the last human on Earth. The only way to survive is by sneaking into robot society and proving you're one of them — hence, the absurd mini-games.
Credit: Oculus Studios
Althora
In space, no one can hear you walk the plank. In Althora, you'll play as a space pirate setting out to find a hidden treasure on a mysterious planet full of ancient temples. With a sarcastic robot at your side, you'll solve puzzles over the course of five separate chapters. The game also relies entirely on line of sight (the controls are totally hands-free).
Credit: Eipix Entertainment
Rock & Rails
If you've ever dreamed of shooting giant monsters while rocking out on guitar, this is the game for you. Rock & Rails features nine levels, three characters and a soundtrack that kicks butt. There's even a local co-op mode, as long as you have two headsets on hand.
Credit: Black River Studios
The Well
With some of the coolest graphics I've even seen in a VR game, The Well offers an immersive exploration experience set on a fantastical alien planet. You'll have to uncover secrets and make new allies if you want to solve an ancient mystery and save the world from an invading demonic force.
Credit: Oculus Studios
Dead Secret: Circle
Set in 1960s Chicago, this mystery thriller puts you in the shoes of a reporter trying to track down a razor-wielding psycho. You'll solve puzzles, collect suspicious items and investigate clues in an effort to catch the killer. Dead Secret: Circle also features multiple endings, so play through it a few different times to get the full experience (and you'll get your money’s worth).
Credit: Robot Invader
Pet Lab
If you could take care of your Tamagotchi in virtual reality it would be something like this. Pet Lab lets you hatch eggs, mix potions and customize your pets. It's great for kids — just watch out for those in-app purchases.
Credit: Oculus Studios