Best Math Apps

Mathway (Android, iOS: Free)

When it comes to mathematics, it isn't just getting the final answer that's important; if anything, correct step-by-step solutions are far more important when it comes to teaching and learning math. More than just a calculator app, Mathway (Android, iOS) is a math learning aid that allows you to plug in equations and display step-by-step solutions to get to the final answer. Simply input the problem or import it using your camera; Mathway provides you with the answer and shows you each step of the solution to get there. Covering a range of topics from basic math to algebra, calculus and statistics, it's a useful study aid (though with the danger of a lazy student just copy pasting solutions without actually learning anything). The downside is pricing, as Mathway's subscription for step-by-step solutions comes in at a fairly steep $19.99 per month.