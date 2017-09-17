17 Shows to Watch If You Loved The Strain

The Walking Dead

How could I write a list of horror shows and not mention The Walking Dead? It's easily the most popular zombie-related TV series ever, and an easy point of comparison for The Strain. But with a slew of award nominations and wins, it definitely deserves the attention it gets. Based on a comic book series by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead is about a world overtaken by zombies (though they're called "walkers" here, and I've gotten in trouble before for not making the distinction) and the people struggling to survive in it. But really, it's so much more. If you haven't yet, check it out.

Credit: Gene Page/AMC