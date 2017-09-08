Hurricane Tech Checklist: Be Ready with the Right Gear

Be prepared

It's been a horrific Atlantic hurricane season, with Hurricane Harvey already causing catastrophic damage in Houston. And now Hurricane Irma, the most powerful hurricane on record, will likely make landfall in southern Florida early this Sunday.Now's the time to think seriously about protecting you and your family from the possible effects of Irma and other hurricanes that may be coming. So Tom's Guide has compiled the following list of useful hardware that can help you during one of these powerful storms. From a battery that can keep your phone going all day to a crank-up radio, the following gear should go a long way toward keeping you safe.

It's also as good a time as any to use this FEMA Family Emergency Plan to ensure everyone knows what to do if people in your family get separated. Also be sure to check out the comprehensive survival kit guide on our sister site Active Junky.

Read on for our top picks for the gear you need in order to stay safe during a hurricane.

Credit: goTenna