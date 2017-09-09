The Best-Reviewed Bookshelf Speakers on Amazon
Wireless speakers are inexpensive and simple to use, but the best-sounding speakers don't come cheap (see our review of the $500 Sonos Play:5). You can spend less money and get a better-sounding system if you're willing to buy a Bluetooth stereo receiver (such as the $149 Yamaha R-S202) and a good pair of bookshelf speakers, which are easily found for $250 or less. No, your system won't be portable, but it will sound great in a bedroom or living room.
We've rounded up the best-reviewed bookshelf speakers on Amazon, each selling for less than $250 a pair. Each of these speakers earned an A rating on Fakespot, a tool that measures the trustworthiness of Amazon user reviews, so you can shop with confidence.
Micca MB42 Bookshelf Speakers With 4-Inch Carbon Fiber Woofer and Silk Dome Tweeter
For the money, you can't beat these small, two-way speakers from Micca. The 9.5 x 6.5 x 5.8-inch cabinets come with magnetic grills to protect the 0.75-inch tweeter and 4-inch woofer. While they won't blow you away with bass, they do deliver good overall sound — much better than you'd expect for the price.
Amazon review rating: 4.5Fakespot rating: A
Sound Appeal 6.5-Inch Bookshelf Speakers
If the Micca MB42 is too small for your taste, you might like these two-way, 12 x 7.75 x 7.5 Sound Appeal speakers, which are taller but don't cost more. They include a 1-inch tweeter and 6.5-inch woofer, producing full and clear vocals, though the bass lacks detail.
Amazon review rating: 4.3Fakespot rating: A
Fluance SX6-BK High Definition Two-Way Bookshelf Loudspeakers
If you've got the room for these 13.5 x 9.1 x 8.3-inch, two-way speakers, you'll be pleasantly surprised at the clarity you get for a low price. Available in black ash, natural walnut or tan beech, the units include a 1-inch tweeter and 5-inch woofer. Fluance backs up its products with a lifetime warranty.
Amazon review rating: 4.6Fakespot rating: A
BIC America DV62si Bookshelf Speakers
These large, two-way speakers deliver clear overall sound, with excellent treble and midrange. The 6.5-inch woofers put out a surprising amount of bass for the size (14.8 x 9.1 x 8.9 inches). Even better, they come with a seven-year warranty from the manufacturer.
Amazon review rating: 4.7Fakespot rating: A
Klipsch R-14M 4-Inch Reference Bookshelf Speakers
You shouldn't settle for tiny sound just because you're in a small space. Klipsch's two-way, 9.75 x 7.5 x 5.88-inch speakers include a 1-inch tweeter that delivers clear treble, with a 4-inch woofer that helps fill in the bass. If you have a home theater that includes Klipsch speakers, these would make excellent surround speakers, too.
Amazon review rating: 4.7Fakespot rating: A
Polk Audio TSi100 Bookshelf Speakers
A well-established name in home audio, Polk delivers a good deal with its TSi100. If you're looking for a medium-sized set of speakers that play well at low volume and get loud without distortion, you'll have trouble finding a better set for the price. The two-way 11 x 10.2 x 7-inch units include 1-inch tweeters for full treble and midrange. The 5.25-inch woofer won't blow you away with low end, but it rounds out the sound.
Amazon review rating: 4.7Fakespot rating: A
ELAC B5 Debut Series 5.25-Inch Bookshelf Speakers by Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones is a legend in the speaker world, designing some of the best-sounding speakers ever made. Now, he designs for ELAC, and his Debut line is drawing raves. The two-way, 12.75 x 8.75 x 7.87-inch B5 produces a full, realistic sound with rich bass response. If the B5 is too pricey, check out the B4, which is slightly smaller but still benefits from Jones' design expertise.
Amazon review rating: 4.6Fakespot rating: A
Audioengine P4 White (Pr.) 2-Way Passive Bookshelf Speakers
Offering style in addition to substance, the solidly built Audioengine P4 features a glossy exterior in white or black (the natural wood is too pricey for our upper limit) and no grills. That means you can see the 0.75-inch tweeter and 4-inch woofer vibrating when they produce sound. At just 9 x 6.5 x 5.5 inches, these small, two-way speakers have great detail and impressive force in the low end.
Amazon review rating: 4.4Fakespot rating: A
