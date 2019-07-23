12 Cheap Running Headphones (Under $50), Ranked Best to Worst

Defway Rovking Sweatproof Workout Headphones (4/5)

Bad news: You won't be able to find a great-sounding pair of sweat-resistant Bluetooth earbuds for less than $15. However, for that price, Defway's wired Rovking headphones definitely get the job done. Not only do these earphones sound great, but they're incredibly cheap.

The one drawback is design: Instead of fitting into your ears as normal headphones do, the Rovking is designed to loop behind your ears. This would be fine if Defway had designed a flexible hook, but you have to thread the actual headphone wire behind your ears. This can be uncomfortable when you’re running, especially if you wear glasses. If I hadn't taken a look at the user manual, I would've never guessed that the Rovking earphones are supposed to be worn that way, but they don't actually fit comfortably in your ears unless you do.

Still, hundreds of Amazon reviewers are fans of these headphones, and even with the weird design, the price makes it easy to see why they're so loved.

Connection type: Wired

Battery life: N/A

Extra tips included: 3

Image Credit: Tom's Guide