13 Biggest Announcements of Google I/O 2017

Google Home Getting Way Better

Google Home is about to get way more useful. Google's adding support for proactive assistance, which will notify you of pertinent info by checking your schedules. Thanks to Hands-free calling, Google Assistant can make a call to any landline in the US or Canada.

As far as entertainment, Spotify's adding its free music service to Google Home. It's also getting support for Soundcloud and Deezer. The smart home device is also getting Bluetooth support, so you can link it to a phone or smart TV.

Speaking of TV, you can now launch HBO Now, Hulu, CW, Food Network, Cooking Channel with your voice. You can also pull up your schedule or directions on the big screen thanks to the Visual Responses feature with is also coming to Chromecast.