Best Cheap Phones 2019: Top Android Picks Under $300
Low Price, Great Value
Saving up $800 or more for a flagship phone? You don't have to. The best cheap smartphones are so good that you won’t feel like you’re settling.
For less than $300, you can get a big screen, enough performance to run the most popular apps and even a metal design. Storage capacity isn't always as generous as you'd get from a more expensive device, but if the phone has a microSD slot, you can move your apps to an SD card. Cameras in this phone price range have also improved greatly. No, you don't get the top-of-the-line features that premium phones offer, like reverse wireless charging, amazing photo quality in low light or serious graphics power for playing games, but overall, these handsets are excellent values.
As you shop around, make sure that the model you choose works with your carrier. Many unlocked phones are GSM-only, which means they're compatible with providers like T-Mobile, AT&T and MetroPCS but not Verizon and Sprint. However, the very best cheap phones like the Moto G7 Power work with all of the major networks. If you're willing to spend closer to $400, the Pixel 3a is a great mid-range option, as is the $350 Galaxy A50.
Moto G7 Power
Rating: 4 out of 5
The best phone you can get for the money, the Moto G7 Power offers the longest battery life we've seen over the last couple of years. This handset lasted a whopping 15 hours and 35 minutes on our battery test. That's three hours longer than the already long-lasting Galaxy S10 Plus (12:35), which costs $750 more.
You also get a big and colorful 6.2-inch display with minimal bezels, a pretty good 12-MP camera (even if it's not at the level of our favorite camera phones) and solid performance form its Snapdragon 632 processor. Plus, unlike most unlocked phones, you can use this one on any GSM or CDMA carrier, so it will work with all of the major providers.Other perks of the G7 Power include a fingerprint sensor on the rear and TurboPower Charging to get the phone juiced up fast via USB-C.
Honor 7X
Rating: 4 out of 5
Here’s a scenario: you’ve got just $200 to spend, but you have certain requirements for creature comforts, like a massive 18:9 full-screen design, solid midrange performance, a metal chassis, and dual cameras. It turns out only one phone checks all those boxes, and it’s the Honor 7X. A great handset from Huawei’s budget-focused brand, the 7X has about everything the average user could ask for in a smartphone, but costs just a third of what you’d spend on most flagship models.
Unfortunately, like many cheap unlocked phones, the 7X is only compatible with GSM networks, like AT&T and T-Mobile. If that doesn’t impact you, though, you’ll have a hard time finding a better value among Android devices. And it's now available for pre-order through Amazon. Update: The Honor 8X has been announced with an even bigger 6.5-inch display, but it is not yet available in the U.S. We are in the process of reviewing the phone.
Moto E5 Play
Rating: 3.5 out of 5
Normally, we don't recommend phones under $100, but the Moto E5 Play is an exception, because it provides a decent size 5.2-inch display, adequate performance from its Snapdragon 425 processor and an 8-MP camera that gets the job done. You also get a fingerprint sensor and removable battery. Just be prepared to make some trade-offs in terms of screen resolution and battery life.
Samsung J7 Prime
Rating: 3 out of 5
A good Samsung phone under $200? The J7 Prime is a pretty solid handset for the price, offering a 5.5-inch full HD screen and a pretty impressive 13 megapixel camera. The shooter works well even in low light. The Galaxy S6-like design looks pretty good, too. The Exynos processor inside the J7 Prime provides decent performance, but the 8.5 hours of battery life is below average.
ZTE Blade Max View
Rating: 3 out of 5
ZTE’s Blade Max View isn’t much a comeback effort for the brand after the company was hit with an import ban. The $199 phone has a big 6-inch display but it’s running the now ancient Android 7.1 Nougat and its Snapdragon 435 CPU offers middling performance. Yeah, the battery life ls great at nearly 13 hours, but overall you’re better off with phones like the Moto G6 or Nokia 6.1.
Asus ZenFone 4 Max
Rating: 3 out of 5
The Max part of this phone’s name definitely refers to the battery life, as this Asus lasted an epic 15 hours on our web surfing test. The ZenFone 4 Max also allows for reverse charging through a packaged USB on-the-go cable, meaning you can top off other mobile devices. Other features include a fingerprint sensor, 720p 5.5-inch screen and dual cameras: a 13-megapixel shooter and a wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view, rated at 5-MP. However, the design is a bit dated (complete with microUSB) and the software looks and feels cluttered.
Asus now offers the ZenFone 5Q, but it's priced above $250 and its microUSB charging and ho-hum cameras make it a non-starter.
