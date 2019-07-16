Best Cheap Phones 2019: Top Android Picks Under $300

Low Price, Great Value

Saving up $800 or more for a flagship phone? You don't have to. The best cheap smartphones are so good that you won’t feel like you’re settling.

For less than $300, you can get a big screen, enough performance to run the most popular apps and even a metal design. Storage capacity isn't always as generous as you'd get from a more expensive device, but if the phone has a microSD slot, you can move your apps to an SD card. Cameras in this phone price range have also improved greatly. No, you don't get the top-of-the-line features that premium phones offer, like reverse wireless charging, amazing photo quality in low light or serious graphics power for playing games, but overall, these handsets are excellent values.

As you shop around, make sure that the model you choose works with your carrier. Many unlocked phones are GSM-only, which means they're compatible with providers like T-Mobile, AT&T and MetroPCS but not Verizon and Sprint. However, the very best cheap phones like the Moto G7 Power work with all of the major networks. If you're willing to spend closer to $400, the Pixel 3a is a great mid-range option, as is the $350 Galaxy A50.

Credit: Tom's Guide