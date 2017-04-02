50 Amazing Landscape Photos - and How to Take Them Yourself
Whether you shoot with a camera phone or a more sophisticated DSLR, you don't have to be Ansel Adams to take a great landscape photo. Here are 35 examples of striking landscape photography, and quick tips to help you get the same type of results that the pros do.
Photo credit: Lacey Johnson
Choose a landmark
Focusing on a solitary tree can turn a relatively dull landscape into a striking composition. The photographer uses the "rule of thirds" here — positioning the tree roughly a third of the way up from the bottom of the frame.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Show what can't be seen
This landscape is captivating because it shows viewers something they can't see with the naked eye. By using a high ISO, slow shutter speed and wide-angle lens, the photographer was able to capture the Milky Way in beautiful detail.
Photo credit: Joe Sciacchetano
Take your time
By keeping the shutter open for 4 minutes at night, this photographer transformed the churning ocean into an eerie fog.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Choose a good foreground
Sometimes, the foreground of a landscape is just as important as the distance. By including a campfire and an illuminated tent, the photographer invites the viewer to step into this idyllic scene.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Go airborne
Shot using a drone, this overhead view of a beach in Hawaii beautifully captures the turquoise water and white sand. The colorful boats, beach towels and tiny swimmers in the water bring the scene to life.
Photo credit: Poon Watchara-Amphaiwan
Balance the shot
The downward slope of the mountains gently draws the viewer's eye toward the woman in the water, who is perfectly placed following the "rule of thirds." Without the figure, this would still be a decent landscape, but adding her makes the shot feel spontaneous and balanced.
Photo credit: Molly Moker
Wait for sunset
Shortly after sunset is an ideal time to shoot cityscapes because the buildings turn on their lights while the sky is not yet dark. This photo of Istanbul nicely balances the natural and artificial light, reflecting the colors into the water below.
Photo credit: Lacey Johnson
Less can be more
With a snow-covered landscape and a blank sky, this image uses white negative space to create a cinematic feel. By placing the trees and the man on opposite sides of the frame, the photographer creates a visual balance and sense of isolation.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Create a sense of scale
The vibrant water and rocky cliff make for interesting textures, but what ties this photograph together is the tiny swimmers who give the landscape a sense of scale.
Photo credit: Lacey Johnson
Combine images
This landscape was created by combining two shots in Photoshop:an initial exposure of the beach during sunset and a later exposure of the purple sky at dusk. The resulting image has a vivid array of colors that wouldn't naturally occur at the same time.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Choose a different angle
To get a fresh perspective on the Eiffel Tower, the photographer pulls back to include tourists and passersby. The symmetrical corners of the buildings also frame the image nicely and lead the viewer's eye toward the tower.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Blur passing traffic
The Arc de Triomphe is another heavily photographed Paris landmark. To put his own spin on the monument, this photographer framed the subject with trees and used a slow shutter speed to capture the blur of a motorcycle heading toward the arch.
Photo credit: Howard Wilson
Add a dash of color
By inserting a lone, colorful beach ball, the photographer adds a whimsical touch to an otherwise boring beach photo.
Photo credit: Poon Watchara-Amphaiwan
Turn lakes into mirrors
Vivid colors, evening light on the mountains and a perfectly symmetrical reflection in the water make this a gorgeous shot.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Place your horizon low
Placing the horizon near the bottom of the frame makes this cityscape of San Diego visually interesting and shows off the gradient of colors in the night sky.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Go wide to distort the scene
Shooting low to the ground with a wide-angle lens makes the trees in this shot appear to be thrusting upward at converging angles. This dramatic effect is accentuated by the girl on the trail, who is dwarfed by comparison.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Wake up before dawn
When it comes to shooting landscapes, the quality of light just before sunrise is often worth waking up for. This image of Washington, D.C.'s tidal basin captures beautiful predawn light over the water, while the abundance of negative space draws the viewer's attention to the illuminated Jefferson Memorial.
Photo credit: Lacey Johnson
Look for symmetry
It's easy to take a pretty picture in the Maldives, but it's the symmetry of the bungalows and walking path that makes this a graphically pleasing image.
Photo credit: Lacey Johnson
Desaturate and go zen
This black-and-white photo achieves a distinctly "zen" feel by focusing on a lone tree surrounded by mostly negative space. The effect is intensified by using a long exposure, which turns the water into a glassy surface.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Make fog your friend
Fog has a special ability to transform an ordinary photo into an extraordinary one. Depending on the light, it can make a landscape look eerie or mystical, or produce amazing sunbeams.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Accentuate the clouds
The right clouds can add drama and texture to a landscape, especially after some tweaking in Photoshop. By brightening the buildings in the foreground and adding contrast to the sky, the photographer was able to make this image pop.
Photo credit: Lacey Johnson
Become one with your landscape
This image invites viewers right onto the ski lift with the photographer, while the bright-orange seats lead the eye all the way to the summit of the mountain.
Photo credit: Nate Mumford
Include people
Placing a subject within the landscape gives this image a sense of scale and invites the viewer to imagine what it would be like to step into the scene.
Photo credit: Lacey Johnson
Create a sense of adventure
Without the climber, this landscape would be quite dull. With her, the simple shapes are transformed into an epic outdoor scene. Also note how the photographer uses the "rule of thirds" by placing the figure about a third of the way from the right edge of the frame.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Make them wonder
This landscape works because it invokes a sense of mystery. What caused the ripples in the water? (In this case, the photographer threw a rock.)
Photo credit: Poon Watchara-Amphaiwan
Pull back to show more
These rock formations in Arizona have been photographed millions of times, but this landscape gives the scene a different twist. By pulling back and including a balcony in the foreground, the photographer invites viewers to imagine themselves sitting there, enjoying the view.
Photo credit: Whitney Tressel
Experiment with light painting
This unusual landscape is a long exposure of snow at night. Unlike most landscapes, which are lit using ambient light, this image was created using "light painting," a technique in which the photographer manually shines a light on areas he or she wants to illuminate while the exposure is being made.
Photo credit: Jarrett Murphy
Let the action come to you
Occasionally, shooting landscapes requires precise timing. In this image, the photographer set up the shot and waited for a boat to drift into the frame.
Photo credit: Lacey Johnson
Keep shooting after sunset
The moments right after sunset provide some of the richest colors for landscape photography. This photo of a beach in Bali beautifully captures the waning light, while the silhouette of a little boy brings the scene to life.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Go abstract
By cropping out the sky and focusing on a uniform area of rocks, the photographer makes this landscape all about texture and symmetry.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Try different filters
By attaching a polarizing filter to the lens, the photographer turns an ordinary sky deep blue. This gives the tree more separation from the background and allows it to pop out at the viewer.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Look for patterns
This shot of a memorial in Washington, D.C., uses repeating water arches and vertical columns to create a visual harmony. By using a long exposure, the photographer also gives the water a beautifully soft texture.
Photo credit: Howard Wilson
Make the most of sunset
This landscape captures the lovely colors that appear right before sunset, during a time photographers like to call "magic hour." Note how the islands take up roughly the same amount of space on both sides of the frame, giving the image a nice sense of balance.
Photo credit: Jeremy Lips
Play with colors
By adjusting the color balance, this photographer makes brown sand dunes appear white in this surreal nighttime landscape.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Find silhouettes
This photographer created a clean silhouette of a cow against an empty sky by positioning himself at a low angle and shooting upward.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Turn lights into starbursts
In this landscape, a "starburst effect" can be seen on the lights of the bridge. The photographer achieved this effect by using a tiny aperture (in this case, f/16). The converging lines of the bridge and the horizon also lead the viewer's eye naturally across the frame, from left to right.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Keep it simple
This landscape works because it's beautifully simple. A clean horizon divides the frame right across the middle, while the boat trail and ripples in the water are so symmetrical, they almost make a mirror image.
Photo credit: Nate Mumford
Use black-and-white textures
This seemingly straightforward landscape of a path running through the forest actually relies heavily on texture. After the photographer removes the colors, the viewer is left with the busy patterns of trees and grass, which contrast nicely with the smooth, light wood of the footpath.
Photo credit: Chris Bennett
Catch the sun on the horizon
Choosing the right time of day is key in landscape photography. In this shot, the photographer waited until the sun was touching the horizon and then used a small aperture to create a "sunstar" effect over the landscape. The warm evening light also enhances the red hue in the rocks.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Turn night into day
Because the photographer used a long exposure at night, the glow of the moon almost passes for daylight in this photo of a hut next to the ocean.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Use crowds to your advantage
Instead of trying to shoot around the tourists on the summit of Mount Etna, this photographer shot from afar to make the people look like ants on a hill.
Photo credit: Lacey Johnson
Find a frame within a frame
Pulling back and using foliage to frame the central image give this beach landscape nice depth and a sense of place.
Photo credit: Lacey Johnson
Become a Photoshop guru
This seemingly simple image required some advanced Photoshop work. By blending a series of images, the photographer preserved a long-exposure effect on the falling water, while leaving the rest of the water crisp. He also waited for rays of sunlight to hit the rocks in order to combine the best light from different parts of the scene.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Use a big sky
By placing the horizon at the bottom of the frame, the photographer makes this church in Iceland feel tiny and alone in a sea of clouds.
Photo credit: Whitney Tressel
Get artsy with long exposures
The photographer uses a slow shutter speed at sunset to give this beach landscape a colorful, painterly quality.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Go low
By placing the camera low to the ground, this photographer turns the edge of Washington, D.C.'s Reflecting Pool into a visual guide that directs the eye up to the Lincoln Memorial. He also chose to shoot right after sunset, when the monument lights would contrast nicely with the blue sky.
Photo credit: Howard Wilson
Crop into your scene.
Rather than shooting wide and showing more of the forest, the photographer zeroes in on a midsection of trees. This angle lets the viewer see the details in the trunks as they recede into the mist.
Photo credit: Lacey Johnson
Cross your fingers
Some landscapes rely on luck as well as skill. This photographer stumbled upon these impressive sunbeams while strolling through a park in Sydney.
Photo credit: Whitney Tressel
Don't rush
Patience is essential in landscape photography. To capture this image of Yosemite National Park's famous Half Dome, the photographer framed his shot and waited for hours until a sunbeam broke through the clouds and illuminated the peak.
Photo credit: Kevin Young
Think outside the box
It's hard to shoot a popular landmark in an original way, but that's exactly what this photographer did. This tiny Statue of Liberty against a huge sky is fun, quirky and creative.
Photo credit: Poon Watchara-Amphaiwan