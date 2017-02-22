14 Alexa Skills That Will Make You More Productive

Place calls and answer text messages

Alexa now lets you make calls, but it has some limits—like the other person also has to use Alexa. The Mastermind skill mostly fills in the gaps, at least for Android users. (iOS support should come in late 2017.) It can read your texts, and you can dictate texts for it to send; it can place a call (though you have to take the call on your phone); and it can even control Google Chromecast devices. Note: The service is in beta, and there's a waitlist to get access.

Credit: Shutterstock