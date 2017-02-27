Nokia Plans a Comeback with These Three Phones

Nokia was once the king mobile of phones. However, over the last few years, Nokia's light faded. But now Nokia is done playing around: with the three brand new phones along with a fourth one retooled for the global market, the company has its sights set on regaining its global dominance in the smartphone world.

The Nokia 6, 5 and 3 will be the stars of the company's reemergence onto the smartphone world. The Nokia 6 has actually been available in China for some time, but now will be available more widely. To celebrate, Nokia has even cooked up a special edition of the 6 featuring a super glossy piano black finish.

MORE: Best Cheap Phones

The standard Nokia 6 costs around €229, while the special edition will come in at €300. It features a 5.5-inch full HD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, micro SD card slot and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

You also get a very solid-feeling body crafted from a single piece of aluminum which definitely evokes the company's traditional Scandinavian sense of style and some pretty powerful Dolby stereo speakers. Like all of Nokia's new phone, the 6 will run a stock version of Android — no skins or interface modifications to slow it down.

The one potentially worrying thing is the Nokia 6's use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, which is nowhere close to the fastest mobile CPU. Then again, the 6's price tag isn't anywhere close to a high-end phone, either.

Moving down the line, the 5.2-inch Nokia 5 sports a similar look to the 6 and retains many of its features including that Snapdragon 430 CPU and built-in fingerprint reader; it trades out other specs for evenmore mid-range features such as a plastic back, 2GB of RAM, a lower-res 13-MP rear camera and just 16GB of built-in storage. The Nokia 5 should cost around €189.

Then there's the Nokia 3, which is the company's budget entry, with its €139 price. Instead of metal, the Nokia 3 has a plastic back and a more compact 5-inch screen.

What may have been the biggest surprise is Nokia's resurrection of its legendary 3310 phone. This new €49 revamped model looks like a sleeker, more rounded version of the original, complete with T9 keyboard, big chunky buttons and everyone's favorite mobile game, Snake, which comes pre-installed. What you won't get are the kind of features you'd expect on a modern smartphone like apps or a touchscreen. However the new 3310 should have some pretty incredible battery life; Nokia says the new 3310 will last up to a month on standby.

While Nokia has yet to announce U.S. pricing or availability for the phones, since the company is planning on retaking its spot on top of the smartphone hill, we expect that these handsets will eventually make it over here one way or another.

Photo Credits: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide