Dark Souls, Luigi, Hyrule Warriors and More Headed to Switch

A Nintendo Direct announcement hit the internet this morning, bearing fantastic news for Switch owners. Updated versions of Dark Souls, The World Ends with You and Hyrule Warriors — among other games — are headed to the hybrid portable console. New content is coming to Super Mario Odyssey too!

The reveal of Dark Souls: Remastered for the Switch confirms a rumor that has been simmering ever since Nintendo first announced the Switch. The teaser trailer for this new version of the iconic and difficult title didn't show us much, but it did give us a date for its release: May 25. A small press release also noted that this remaster will include the Artorias of the Abyss DLC, and offer online multiplayer for up to 6 players.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

2018 will also give Switch owners a chance to relive the 2008 Nintendo DS action/RPG The World Ends with You, which will be released in a new Final Remix edition. This update will upgrade the anime-inspired classic with HD-quality visuals and a new epilogue. Additionally, the new version will feature the Joy-Con controllers as a way to play its rhythm-based fights. The game's specific release date is not yet available.

Nintendo's packing everything it can into the Switch re-release of the Zelda-themed brawler Hyrule Warriors. This Definitive Edition (expected to come out in the spring) is filled to the brim with playable characters, maps and missions from both the Wii U and 3DS releases, but that's not all. Breath of the Wild fans will be excited to hear that Nintendo will add new outfits for Link and Zelda the latest entry in the Legend of Zelda series.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo also announced a free update to Super Mario Odyssey, which will bring Luigi to the game this February. That's right: Even though Mario's brother didn't appear in the initial game, the taller sibling will show up in New Donk City, where he reveals Balloon World games for those who have already beaten the main story. While Balloon World sounds like a whole new universe, that's not the case. It's simply a series of competitive games based on hiding and finding balloons.

There's even a new Mario title in the works, as the man of many hats picks up his racket again in Mario Tennis Aces, due out this spring. It will be the first Mario Tennis title since the Game Boy Advance iteration to include a story mode. The upcoming sports game will also add some strategy by allowing gamers to figure out what kind of shot will have the best chance of earning a point.

The Nintendo Direct also revealed release dates for the previously announced Kirby Star Allies (March 16), and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, which will bring DK, Diddy and Dixie to the Switch on May 4.



