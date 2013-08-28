Nintendo Announces 2DS for Playing 3DS Games in 2D

Announced with a YouTube video, the 2DS is coming in October and allows gamers to play 3DS games in 2D. It's also compatible with regular DS games. Unlike previous 2D Nintendo DSes, the 2DS will not feature the same clamshell design. Instead, it's one slate-like device with two separate screens and a wedge form factor. Of course, the fact that this DS doesn't fold means your screens and buttons won't be protected by the device itself during transport, so Nintendo will be selling a carry case (priced at $12.99) for the 2DS.

Priced at $129.99, the 2DS will be significantly cheaper than the regular 3DS, which costs $169.99. Though Nintendo didn't delve into the specifics of the 2DS hardware, the company does mention that the console sports "many of the same hardware features" of the 3DS as well as access to online and multiplayer functionality.

The 2DS will launch on October 12 in both red and blue, just in time for the big holiday shopping rush. Who is going to be buying the 2DS remains to be seen. Nintendo is pitching 2DS as an entry-level gaming device and the lack of hinge and omission of 3D could be just the thing to hook parents (after all, Nintendo did warn parents that the 3DS could be harmful to children's eyesight). Check out the video above for a proper look at the 2DS.

