Windows Finally Gets One of the Mac’s Best Features

Mac owners have long enjoyed features like Messages for sending texts from their computers and AirDrop for sharing photos and videos from their iPhones to their Macs.

Today, Microsoft has rolled out its attempt to get a foot in that door.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Mobility Head of Program Management Vishnu Nath announced on Thursday that its Your Phone app is rolling out in beta to the "Fast Ring" of Windows Insiders, the group of users who test the newest Microsoft builds.

Microsoft originally announced its Your Phone app at this year's Build developer conference, which is designed to let you access text messages, photos and notifications on your Windows PC.

MORE: Surface Phone Not Dead? Windows 10 Code Reveals Clues

At its Build keynote, Microsoft demoed the app with an Android phone, showing how you can access texts and photos. It also showed copying of images from a Windows desktop into a text. There's also a Notifications tab that shows everything from an Android phone.

As a beta, this app still has limitations. For one, you can only use it to share photos. Eventually, Microsoft says, the app will allow you to share messages, photos, and notifications.

The app is also only available for Android now, but Microsoft claims that iOS functionality is on its way.

That said, users who want to share messages and notifications right now are hardly at a loss for options. Microsoft's Continue on PC allows users to share web pages, emails and documents from their phone to their PC, allowing them to continue what they're doing on another device.

Google's own Android Messages lets you send and receive texts from a Windows PC, but it doesn't offer other features.

Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions of You Phone.

