How to Install, Use Malwarebytes Anti-Malware for Mac

(Image credit: The malicious ad being analyzed by Malwarebytes software. Credit: Malwarebytes)



While Apple computer owners have, rightly or wrongly, long surfed the Web without fear of viruses, browser-hijacking adware has wreaked havoc on many Mac users as of late. Such annoying, though not strictly malicious, programs open a never-ending series of pop-up windows, redirect search traffic or demand that you buy fake antivirus software, but Mac users now have a way to fight back.



Malwarebytes has finally released its free Anti-Malware program — which since 2008 has worked to rid PCs of dodgy software — for the Mac. Here's how to download this useful application and scan your computer for adware, browser hijackers and other potentially unwanted programs.

MORE: Browser Settings Hijacked? How to Use Chrome's Reset Tool

How to Install Malwarebytes Anti-Malware for Mac

1. Navigate to Malwarebytes' Mac download page, and select the Get My Free Download button.

2. Click on the Downloads icon in the upper right hand corner.

3. Double-click the .dmg file once it's finished downloading.

4. Drag Malwarebytes Anti-Malware to the Applications folder.

How to Use Malwarebytes Anti-Malware for Mac

1. Right-click, or option-click, on Malwarebytes Anti-Malware in the Applications folder.The program needs to be opened this way, because it is not available from the Mac App Store and hence doesn't get the same ease of use that Apple-approved applications do.



2. Select Open.

3. Select Agree in the EULA you'll see if you're running Malwarebytes Anti-Malware for the first time.



4. Select Scan.

Hopefully, like me, you'll be malware-free! If not, follow Malwarebytes' instructions to remove potentially unwanted programs from your Mac.

Henry T. Casey is a staff writer at Tom's Guide. Follow him on Twitter @henrytcasey. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.