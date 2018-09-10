Forget the iPhone 9: Meet the iPhone XC

Apple leaker Ben Geskin is claiming that these images — first posted on Slashleaks by user Leakspinner on September 6 — are the real thing. Geskin — who was a good prediction track record — calls it the iPhone XC and it appears to come in ruby, indigo, and rose pink.

(Image credit: leakspinner/Slashleaks)

It’s not the first time that the low end 6.1-inch LCD iPhone has been called iPhone XC. In a slide purporting to be part of a presentation at a Chinese mobile meeting — also posted by Leakspinner — there are three iPhone listed: two IPhone XS models (5.8-inch and 6.5-inch with OLED displays) and the alleged iPhone XC. All of them are listed as available starting on September 21.

Converted from the alleged Chinese prices, the new phones may have shockingly high price tags across the board: $1,079 for the 5.8-inch iPhone XS, a whooping $1,225 for the 6.5-inch iPhone XS, and equally surprising $860 for the iPhone XC with LCD screen.

Apple had previously used the “c” denomination for colorful phones with lower prices — like the iPhone 5c, which had a discounted tag compared to the iPhone 5s. In this case, the iPhone XC would cost $50 more than the iPhone 8 Plus if the pricing turns out to be accurate.



(Image credit: leakspinner/Slashleaks)

The price tags seem to be inline with new notes for investors by analysts Goldman Sachs and Piper Jaffray: contrary to previous predictions, demand for the iPhone X is so strong that they are expecting Apple to bump prices across the board.

Goldman Sachs believes now that the price for the iPhone XC will be $849 instead of the $699 that it previously predicted, with both iPhone XS models being well above the $999 mark. Based on a survey, Piper Jaffray believes that more than 500 million people may upgrade to the new iPhones, so Tim Cook may be bullish about pushing the Apple tax to the limit this time.

We will discover the truth in all these rumors this Wednesday. In the meantime, take a look at all the the announcements you may see at the event.