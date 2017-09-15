The Best iPhone Value Just Got Even Better

Lost amid all the excitement and celebration surrounding Apple's iPhone X and iPhone 8 was the company's decision to reduce the price on its already low-cost iPhone SE.

Apple's smaller, budget-friendly iPhone is now just $349, making it the cheapest handset the company has ever offered.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

Admittedly, Apple's iPhone SE isn't for folks who need the latest and greatest. The device has only a 4-inch display and a design that's decidedly old school in a world where glass and big screens mean everything. However, it comes with some nice features, including Touch ID to support Apple Pay and better security, as well as a headphone jack — something sorely lacking in newer iPhones. Plus, it can run Apple's new iOS 11 software, the same operating system you'll find on new phones such as the iPhone X and iPhone 8.

Apple's iPhone SE isn't running the latest A11 Bionic chip, of course, and you won't be able to run some of the most resource-intensive apps or augmented-reality programs slated for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. But that's OK for those who are on a budget.

While Apple's iPhone X will be the most expensive iPhone ever at $1,000 when it launches Nov. 3, this price drop allows Apple to continue to offer a budget-friendly alternative for folks that want to stay in the iOS ecosystem. Best of all, the iPhone SE is available now, and isn't rapidly selling out of pre-orders like the iPhone 8 currently is.