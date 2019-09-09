How Much Is Your iPhone 8 / 8 Plus Worth Now?

With the iPhone 11 series about to hit store shelves, some iPhone fans may want to exchange their old device for something new. The problem, however, is that Apple’s latest smartphones are pricey — so much so that the cost of a new iPhone may seem out of reach to some.

But we have good news to share. If you're an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus owner, your handheld can fetch a handsome amount of cash that can lessen the cost of any new iPhone. Though the iPhone XS and XS Max fetch the highest offers from trade-in sites and retailers, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are still sought after.

We did a little research for you to give you an idea of what sites are offering the most money for your iPhone 8. Here's what you iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is worth now.

iPhone 8 (64GB/256GB)



AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Unlocked

Amazon

$210/NA Not Available Not Available Not Available $210/$220 Best Buy

$202/$202 $202/$202 $202/$202 $202/$202 Not Available

Gamestop $160/$180 $150/$180 $150/$180 Not Available $210/220 Gazelle

$206/$265 $196/$231 $227/$271 $220/$269 $252/$311 Walmart

$165/$170 $154/$165 $154/165 $160/$170 $160/$165

iPhone 8 Plus (64GB/256GB)



AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Unlocked

Amazon

$250/NA Not Available Not Available $250/NA $250/$280 Best Buy

$258/$258 $258/$258 $258/$258 $258/$258 Not Available

Gamestop $200/$220 $200/$215 $210/$230 Not Available $250/$270 Gazelle $217/$277 $196/$264 $225/$299 $250/$311 $258/$311 Walmart

$190/$200 $165/$200 $165/$200 $200/$200 $200/$200

Best Buy offers the most money for your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus. (Just keep in mind you're paid via a Best Buy gift card). The iPhone 8 will fetch you up to $202 as long as its connected to carrier, and the iPhone 8 Plus will nab you up to a $258.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Walmart is offering the least trade-in value, with credits starting at $154 on the iPhone 8 and $165 on the iPhone 8 Plus. Video game retailer Gamestop is also accepting iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus trade-ins, but its values are low like Walmart’s.

Note that the prices listed for Gamestop are the regular trade-in values. Gamestop also quotes prices for PowerUp Members which are always higher by $10 to $30, depending on which model and carrier you've got. A PowerUp membership at Gamestop costs $14.99 a year.

Amazon has limited trade-in options for iPhone 8 models. You'll get a decent exchange for an unlocked device, but Amazon is not your best bet for an iPhone 8 tied to a carrier. And if you’d prefer not to sell your phone to a traditional retailer, consider going with Gazelle. Its values on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are quite high and similar to those offered by Best Buy. In fact, you can get up to $311 on an iPhone 8 Plus.

Before you attempt to cash out, make sure your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus is in good condition, meaning no cracked screens nor major scratches. You’ll need to remove all of your data and disable Find My iPhone. The device also needs to turn on, of course. Check the terms at your retailer of choice prior to selling.

Also, keep in mind that carriers such as AT&T and Verizon will also buy back your iPhone. Remember to shop your phone around for the best rate possible.