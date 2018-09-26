Huawei Mate 20 Pro May Be the Best Camera Phone Ever

A Weibo user who claims to have access to a Huawei Mate 20 Pro has ran it through DxOMark, a standardized test that measures smartphones’ camera performance.

As first spotted by Tech Radar, the results are impressive, putting it at the very top of the list with a wide margin.

(Image credit: The Mate 20 Pro should build on the Huawei P20 Pro's great camera. Credit: Tom's Guide)

The previous king of the DxOMark hill — which our own camera shootout corroborated — was the Huawei P20 Pro with 109 points. The alleged Mate 20 Pro — which is equipped with three cameras just like the P20 — earned an impressive 116 score. The Google Pixel 3 (again, a phone that hasn’t been released yet) has 107 points, while the iPhone Xs and Xs Max sit down the list at 104.

(Image credit: Communication Old Willow/Weibo)

Remember that benchmarks can be cheated and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro hasn’t been released yet. We will have to wait until the phone is here and we put its camera through our own tests to see how well it performs.

But if this is real, the future looks promising. Maybe one day the Huawei Mate 20 Pro — or any other phone the company makes — will come to the U.S. But lingering concerns over national security, the reluctance of U.S. carriers and overall political pressure have forced Huawei to focus on other markets instead.

The Mate 20 Pro will be unveiled in London, on Tuesday, October 16.