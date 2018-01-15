New Galaxy S9 Leak Confirms Plus Will Be Supreme

If you're wondering whether deciding between the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will come down to screen size, think again.

A couple of recent leaks all but confirm that the S9+ will be the Samsung flagship to buy, depending on the price difference. It was $100 for the S8 and S8+.

This past week a photo of the S9 retail box reportedly surfaced, which shows that the device will boast a Super Speed Dual Pixel camera with a variable aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.6. While that sounds impressive, only the Galaxy S9+ is expected to sport dual rear lenses, which would enable the handset to deliver the same 2x optical zoom that the Galaxy Note 8 offers.

What's more, the dual lenses would allow the S9+ to deliver Live Focus, which means you could take portrait photos and blur the background both while shooting and after the shot is taken.

Now comes word that the Galaxy S9+ will offer a larger capacity battery of 3,500 mAh, which would be significantly more than the 3,000 mAh pack inside the regular Galaxy S9. As BGR points out, having the same battery size doesn't mean these phones won't last longer on a charge, as the Snapdragon 845 chip is supposed to be more efficient.

The last time around, the Galaxy S8+ outlasted the Galaxy S8 on our web surfing battery test, enduring for 11 hours and 04 minutes. The Galaxy S8 lasted 10:39 on the same test. That's nearly a half hour of extra juice, which while not a ton is still welcome.

In terms of screen size, the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy S9 are both expected to feature the same size screens. So you should be looking at the difference between 6.2 inches and 5.8 inches once more.

We won't know until Mobile World Congress towards the end of February just how different the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be from each other, but early signs point to the Plus model doing a better job of justifying the premium this time around.