Last-Minute Galaxy S9 Features Revealed

Samsung's Galaxy S9 has proven to be the worst-kept secret in the mobile market for quite some time. But even in this late stage, we're hearing rumors of some new features that could be on their way.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



The Korean tech giant is planning several Bixby improvements in the Galaxy S9, including the ability to translate languages in real time, SamMobile is reporting, citing sources. Using Google Translate, Bixby Vision would listen to a person say something in one language and would translate it in real time to the user.



Aside from that, Samsung is reportedly planning to enhance Bixby Vision's ability to identify points of interest around you. The feature currently relies upon Foursquare to serve up locations, but Samsung is planning to transition to Google, which has a much broader catalog of establishments.

An improved Bixby isn't the only last-minute rumor we're hearing, however. According to SamMobile's sources, Samsung is also planning stereo speakers for both Galaxy S9 units that could feature Dolby Surround technology tuned by AKG. That could help Samsung keep pace with Apple and others that currently have higher-end sound in their handsets.

Rumors about the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been flowing for months. They're expected to come with a nearly identical design to last year's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ and run on the improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The Galaxy S9+ will get a dual-lens camera, while the Galaxy S9 will feature a single-lens camera, according to reports.

But both rear main cameras should see a major upgrade, including an aperture of f/1.5 for superior low-light performance and much faster autofocus.

Samsung's major design tweak is said to be coming to the rear of the device, where it will move the fingerprint sensor to under the camera, making it easier to reach and less likely to smudge the lens.

Samsung has confirmed that it'll unveil the Galaxy S9 line at a press event ahead of Mobile World Congress on Feb. 25. The handsets will likely launch in mid-March, following an initial pre-order date of March 1.