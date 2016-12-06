Galaxy S8 Will Likely Ditch Headphone Jack

The rumors keep coming about the Samsung Galaxy S8, and this one might not make you happy.

Samsung is planning to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in the Galaxy S8 it's planning to release next year, Samsung-tracking site Sammobile is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of the company's plans. Instead, Samsung is planning to offer a USB Type-C port in its handset that will accommodate headphones.

(Image credit: Sam Rutherford)

According to the report, Samsung is removing the port to make additional room for stereo speakers -- a first for the Samsung Galaxy S line -- and allow the company to bundle a bigger battery with its next handset.

The move might not be well received.

Earlier this year, Apple announced the iPhone 7 with a host of new features, including a more powerful processor and better camera. But one of the biggest gripes about the handset's design was Apple's decision to remove the headphone jack. Owners of the iPhone 7, then, are forced to plug in headphones into the smartphone's Lightning port to listen to audio. Absent an adapter, it's impossible to charge the iPhone and listen to music on it at the same time.

According to Sammobile's sources, Samsung also wouldn't allow users to charge their device and listen to music on the handset at the same time. It's unclear whether the company's smartphone will ship with an adapter, like the iPhone 7.

The Sammobile report is just the latest in a string of rumors surrounding Samsung's next flagship handset.

Over the last several weeks, we've been hearing all sorts of grumblings about Samsung's next move, including reports that the Galaxy S8 could come with a larger screen than its predecessor, deliver a much better camera and offer improved artificial intelligence. It's also believed that the smartphone will be far more powerful than the Galaxy S7 and deliver outstanding battery life.

For its part, Samsung hasn't commented on its future plans and likely won't confirm any rumors until it's ready to announce the handset early next year. Debate rages over when Samsung might announce and ultimately release the Galaxy S8, with reports saying it might be unveiled anytime between Mobile World Congress in February and April.