The Biggest Reason to Skip Galaxy S9 for S10

A new report has what could be the first details for next year’s Galaxy S10, and there are not a ton of surprises.

But one purported feature should make you think twice about picking up a Galaxy S9 this year.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to SamMobile, which found some leaked specs on the Chinese site Weibo, the Galaxy S10 -- if that’s what it winds up being called -- will pack a dedicated neural processing unit for enhanced AI features.

That’s not a surprise, given that the S9 is rumored to feature a new AI-focused interface. In addition, the S9 will reportedly offer a new Intelligent Scan feature that leverages face recognition and iris scanning simultaneously. So the S10 would presumably take AI to the next level.

The bigger news would be support for 5G, which would supercharge your internet connection and allow for much faster speeds. It would also enable much lower latency, resulting in smoother video streaming and gaming.

As of right now, no smartphones in 2018 are expected to support 5G in the U.S., because the first 5G spec was just approved in December and the standard is still being finalized. In addition, while AT&T and Verizon plan 5G rollouts for this year, Verizon’s 5G network will be fixed broadband (at first) and AT&T’s 5G network will require the use of a “puck,” which we presume will be a mobile hotspot.

Other rumored features of the Galaxy S10 include a larger L-shaped battery to beef up endurance. The Galaxy S9’s battery is reportedly the same size of the S8, based on leaked specs.

Last but not least, the Galaxy S10 could be one of the first phones to boast UFS 3.0 memory, which will supposedly double the bandwidth while lowering power consumption.

Given that premium smartphones are getting pricier all the time and that we're holding on to our phones for longer, holding out for a 5G Galaxy makes sense, even if 5G networks aren't widespread in 2019. By the time 2020 rolls around, though, you'll probably want to be on the cutting edge without having to buy a new handset.